Property transfers
Amherst County
Roger Lee Tyree to Jon H. Cesafsky. Parcel 2, near Va. 762, 15.62 acres, Pedlar District, $35,000
Elizabeth Jane Ramsey, Charlotte Mae Franklin, Charlie Dinsmore Evans Jr., Deborah Sue Meador and Edward Eugene Evans to Helen Jerrice Withers. Lot 29, 3/8th of an acre, Elon District, $105,000
Carrie C. and Stephen G. Goff to Superior Regional Construction LLC. Lot 32, Fairfax Hills, Elon District, $110,000
Dell Morgan and Melinda M. Harlow to Robert and Teresa Ann Simpson. Parcel, 3.804 acres, McCurdy Homeplace, Temperance District, $340,000
Dudley Lawhorn to Andrew W. Helms. Tract 6, section II, Amherst Plantation, $47,000
Gloria T. Witt to Kristen M. Johnson. Lot 3, block 3, phase III, unit 1, 303 Royal Gardens, $142,500
Timothy W. Jones to Harold L. Jones and Elizabeth Jones Nichols. Lot 2, 3.183 acres, Temperance District, $35,000
Dan J. Larson and Cathy L. Larson, trustees to John Christian Neblett and Stephanie Gerber. Parcel 1, 190 acres. Parcel II, 2.27 acres. Parcel III, 8.5 acres and parcel IV, 3 acres, Temperance District, $715,000
Michelle L. Faulkner to Andrew G. and Hannah R. LaFoon. Parcel, 0.605 acres, Madison District, $98,700
Appomattox County
Jeffrey D. and Anastasia M. Sayre to Kemper H. Harris. Parcel, near Salem Road and Longview Lane, 21.83 acres, Southside District, $309,000
Darrell E. and Juanita D. Moore to Collins E. and Ninamarie Louise Morgan O’Brien and Robert and Joan Morgan. Parcel 2, 43.41 acres, Va. 654, Stonewall District, $90,000
Raymond S. Andrews to Dawayne Antain Perkins. Lot 21, Railroad Subdivision, Cloverhill District, $28,000
Big Oak Tree Farm LLC to Rachael O. and Richard D. Barker Jr. Lot 3, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $89,950
Donald G. Barr to Kimberly T. and Robert B. Hanes Jr. Parcel, Va. 651, 8.87 acres, Cloverhill District, $9,500
Big Oak Tree Farm to Samuel R. Dudley. Lot 11, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $191,500
Bedford County
Pleasure Point LLC to Michael F. Bly and Elizabeth A. Bly, trustees. Lot 39, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $549,500
Cecelia Bowman to Leslie E. Falls and Sandra B. Falls. Parcel, Va. 743, Lakes District, $245,000
Robert J. and Nancy Jane Reppe to Kameron J. Reppe. Unit 203, section II, Harbor Ridge, Lakes District, $151,600
Windsor A. Nevitt to Nicholas B. Deal, Thaddeus J. Spitulski and Therese D. Spitulski. Lot 41, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $135,000
Patricia Ann Toney to Kenneth Meyers. Lot 2, section 2, Camelot Farms, Blue Ridge District, $129,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Keith and Bethany Scott. Lot 42, block 4, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $66,000
Carol G. Rea-Knowles to Thomas K. and Bonnie B. Mason. Lot 20, section II, Wexford Estates, Jefferson District, $289,900
Lake Manor Developers LLC to Timothy M. and Lisa M. O’Leary. Revised lot 7, Lake Manor Estates, Jefferson District, $585,000
Michael D. and Patti O. Jurkus to Richard L. and Carol G. Rea-Knowles. Parcel, Jopling Road, Peaks District, $415,000
David W. Riley Jr. to Jill Crawford. Lot 13, section 2, Poplar Hollow Subdivision, Jefferson District, $192,900
James A. Miller to Daniel F. and Darlene A. Cash. Lot 46, section 1, Meadow Wood, Jefferson District, $285,000
Campbell County
William T. Hall Jr. to Sharon Lynn Haag and Jonathan Edward Haag. Parcel 1, 0.456 acres and lot 1, Va. 24 near Evington, Flat Creek District, $128,000
Jessica L. Myers to Katie M. Hargis. Lot 7, section 2, Spring Oaks Subdivision, $226,900
Jeffrey R. and Jacqueline A. Mailley to Alice M. and John M. Howard Sr. Tract 5, block 1, section 12, Holiday Forest, $274,500
JMB Investment Company LLC to Lenwood R. Rochelle. New parcel A, 1.375 acres, 329 Campbell Highway, $1,295,000
Charles Michael Lowry and Mark A. Lowry to Susan C. Metz Lauren Elizabeth Metz and Amanda Leigh Metz. Lot 13, section 3, Gibsonland Subdivision, $85,000
Clifton D. Martin to Ivan Seawar. Lot 6, section 1, Younger Estates, $41,000
Betty R. Parrish to Donald R. Stuart Jr. and Dana Sizemore. Lots 38 and 39, section 2, Concord Village, $159,900
Nancy L. Tharpe, Elizabeth T. Wilmoth and Paul M. Tharpe to John V. Vaugh Jr. Lot 1, block 2 Charlotte St., Brookneal, $6,000
Derek R. Adam and Rebecca E. Adam to David Aaron and Erin E. Ellenburg. Lot 18, section 3, Nottingham Forest, $233,000
Donna M. Creasy to Jill Mock. Lot 34, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $178,000
Scott W. Doss and Charles D. Doss to Liberty University Inc. Lot 1, section 2, Va. 669, Lone Jack Road, $125,000
City of Lynchburg
Riverviews to Lincoln H. and Dori L. Baker. Unit 204, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $15,000
Victoria E. and Damien O. Bartholomew to Randy E. and Rebecca S. Woods. Lot 18, Sweet Briar Institute Subdivision, $377,000
Darlene M. Carter to Stacey Carter Burford. Lot 14, block 3, Hickson Place Subdivision, $110,000
Douglas Glenn and Vickey E. Cliborne to Robert Hunter and Emilee Houser Moore. Lot 120, Northwynd Village and Towers Subdivision, $143,000
The View at College Square LLC to Kayla B. Coles. Lot 90, Wards Ferry Subdivision, $129,000
Kenneth J. Swartz, Minor Dale Cover II and Constance W. Swartz to Sarah Grace and Robert C. Hicks III. 626 Old Graves Mill Road, $170,000
Timothy Allen and Julie Suzanne Frost to N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee. 219 Norfolk Ave., $351,250
Larry Wayne Dunn to Michael Farnsworth. Lots 1-3, block 14, Winfree Addition, $63,000
Vernon C. and Sandra M. Martin to Ahmed Eltoukhy. Lot 27, section 3, Heritage at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $36,000
Dianne F. and Alton C. Gregory Jr. to Forest Investment LLC. Lockewood Dr., $130,000
Jeffrey Russell Giles to Donald C. Revell and Melody Revell. 4107 Fort Ave., $202,000
Milam & Associates Incorporated to Emerson Holdings LLC. Unit D, Lakeside Plaza Condominium, phase II, $100,000
Maranda M. Payne to Goshen Living LLC. Lot 1, block 16, New Addition to Fort Hill Subdivision, $25,000
Hartless Development LLC to Maddox & Son Construction Inc. 420 Breezewood Dr., $465,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Andy Phan and Keoprommony Huy. Lots 32-33, block A, Fort Crest Addition, $70,000
Charles W. and Judy M. Long to Rebekah A. Meadows. Lot 27, Doral Acres, $184,900
James D. Williams to Luxor Enterprises LLC. Lot 5, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates Subdivision, $81,700
University of Lynchburg to Andrew Meyer and Meghan McGuire. Lot 14, section 1, College Lake Park Subdivision, $142,000
Charles F. and Diane G. Mascilli to Stephen H. Russell. Lot 38 and part of lots 37 and 39, block 6, Gold Park Subdivision, $150,000
Gladis P. Stokes to Laverne Cabell Williams. Lot 11, block B, Grandview Village Subdivision, $219,000
Building Permits
Amherst County
Amherst County, 165 First St., re-roof, $12,570
David Brandt, 725 Woodlawn Ave., renovation, $3,500
Virginia Fibre Corporation, 861 Fibre Plant Road, addition, $120,000
Kelvin Brown, 618 Sunset Dr., renovation, $8,000
Michael Hall, 156 Tusculum Lane, deck, $10,000
Glad Manufacturing Co., 317 Zane Snead Dr., addition, $37,750
Carrie Goff, 208 Fairfax Circle, addition, $7,500
Brian Donohue, 123 Skyview Dr., renovation, $30,000
William Speidell, 266 Tusculum Lane, garage, $10,000
Keith Aughey, 731 Plantation Road, garage, $24,741
Clemson Investments LLC, 195 Mount Olive Road, construct two apartments, $50,000
John Herman, 121 Sage Lane, deck, $3,000
SKIBO LLC, 4712 South Amherst Highway, signage, $7,995
Morgan Kidd, Lot 5, Galilee Road, new dwelling, $232,000
Mitchell Zirkle, 1249 Cedar Gate Road, addition, $5,000
Edgar Perrow, 1133 Galts Mill Road, addition, $75,000
Leroy Martin, 116 Cricket Hills Dr., deck, $4,500
Amherst County, 194 Second St., renovation, $3,500
Theresa Brown, 655 Waughs Ferry Road, pool, $7,600
Harry Good, 382 Wild Rose Lane, $85,000
Karissa Grantham, 590 Kings Road, accessory structure, $30,000
Donna Bryant and Wanda Booker, trustees, 3659 South Amherst Highway, addition/renovation, $190,000
