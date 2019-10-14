Property transfers

Amherst County

Roger Lee Tyree to Jon H. Cesafsky. Parcel 2, near Va. 762, 15.62 acres, Pedlar District, $35,000

Elizabeth Jane Ramsey, Charlotte Mae Franklin, Charlie Dinsmore Evans Jr., Deborah Sue Meador and Edward Eugene Evans to Helen Jerrice Withers. Lot 29, 3/8th of an acre, Elon District, $105,000

Carrie C. and Stephen G. Goff to Superior Regional Construction LLC. Lot 32, Fairfax Hills, Elon District, $110,000

Dell Morgan and Melinda M. Harlow to Robert and Teresa Ann Simpson. Parcel, 3.804 acres, McCurdy Homeplace, Temperance District, $340,000

Dudley Lawhorn to Andrew W. Helms. Tract 6, section II, Amherst Plantation, $47,000

Gloria T. Witt to Kristen M. Johnson. Lot 3, block 3, phase III, unit 1, 303 Royal Gardens, $142,500

Timothy W. Jones to Harold L. Jones and Elizabeth Jones Nichols. Lot 2, 3.183 acres, Temperance District, $35,000

Dan J. Larson and Cathy L. Larson, trustees to John Christian Neblett and Stephanie Gerber. Parcel 1, 190 acres. Parcel II, 2.27 acres. Parcel III, 8.5 acres and parcel IV, 3 acres, Temperance District, $715,000

Michelle L. Faulkner to Andrew G. and Hannah R. LaFoon. Parcel, 0.605 acres, Madison District, $98,700

Appomattox County

Jeffrey D. and Anastasia M. Sayre to Kemper H. Harris. Parcel, near Salem Road and Longview Lane, 21.83 acres, Southside District, $309,000

Darrell E. and Juanita D. Moore to Collins E. and Ninamarie Louise Morgan O’Brien and Robert and Joan Morgan. Parcel 2, 43.41 acres, Va. 654, Stonewall District, $90,000

Raymond S. Andrews to Dawayne Antain Perkins. Lot 21, Railroad Subdivision, Cloverhill District, $28,000

Big Oak Tree Farm LLC to Rachael O. and Richard D. Barker Jr. Lot 3, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $89,950

Donald G. Barr to Kimberly T. and Robert B. Hanes Jr. Parcel, Va. 651, 8.87 acres, Cloverhill District, $9,500

Big Oak Tree Farm to Samuel R. Dudley. Lot 11, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $191,500

Bedford County

Pleasure Point LLC to Michael F. Bly and Elizabeth A. Bly, trustees. Lot 39, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $549,500

Cecelia Bowman to Leslie E. Falls and Sandra B. Falls. Parcel, Va. 743, Lakes District, $245,000

Robert J. and Nancy Jane Reppe to Kameron J. Reppe. Unit 203, section II, Harbor Ridge, Lakes District, $151,600

Windsor A. Nevitt to Nicholas B. Deal, Thaddeus J. Spitulski and Therese D. Spitulski. Lot 41, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $135,000

Patricia Ann Toney to Kenneth Meyers. Lot 2, section 2, Camelot Farms, Blue Ridge District, $129,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Keith and Bethany Scott. Lot 42, block 4, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $66,000

Carol G. Rea-Knowles to Thomas K. and Bonnie B. Mason. Lot 20, section II, Wexford Estates, Jefferson District, $289,900

Lake Manor Developers LLC to Timothy M. and Lisa M. O’Leary. Revised lot 7, Lake Manor Estates, Jefferson District, $585,000

Michael D. and Patti O. Jurkus to Richard L. and Carol G. Rea-Knowles. Parcel, Jopling Road, Peaks District, $415,000

David W. Riley Jr. to Jill Crawford. Lot 13, section 2, Poplar Hollow Subdivision, Jefferson District, $192,900

James A. Miller to Daniel F. and Darlene A. Cash. Lot 46, section 1, Meadow Wood, Jefferson District, $285,000

Campbell County

William T. Hall Jr. to Sharon Lynn Haag and Jonathan Edward Haag. Parcel 1, 0.456 acres and lot 1, Va. 24 near Evington, Flat Creek District, $128,000

Jessica L. Myers to Katie M. Hargis. Lot 7, section 2, Spring Oaks Subdivision, $226,900

Jeffrey R. and Jacqueline A. Mailley to Alice M. and John M. Howard Sr. Tract 5, block 1, section 12, Holiday Forest, $274,500

JMB Investment Company LLC to Lenwood R. Rochelle. New parcel A, 1.375 acres, 329 Campbell Highway, $1,295,000

Charles Michael Lowry and Mark A. Lowry to Susan C. Metz Lauren Elizabeth Metz and Amanda Leigh Metz. Lot 13, section 3, Gibsonland Subdivision, $85,000

Clifton D. Martin to Ivan Seawar. Lot 6, section 1, Younger Estates, $41,000

Betty R. Parrish to Donald R. Stuart Jr. and Dana Sizemore. Lots 38 and 39, section 2, Concord Village, $159,900

Nancy L. Tharpe, Elizabeth T. Wilmoth and Paul M. Tharpe to John V. Vaugh Jr. Lot 1, block 2 Charlotte St., Brookneal, $6,000

Derek R. Adam and Rebecca E. Adam to David Aaron and Erin E. Ellenburg. Lot 18, section 3, Nottingham Forest, $233,000

Donna M. Creasy to Jill Mock. Lot 34, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $178,000

Scott W. Doss and Charles D. Doss to Liberty University Inc. Lot 1, section 2, Va. 669, Lone Jack Road, $125,000

City of Lynchburg

Riverviews to Lincoln H. and Dori L. Baker. Unit 204, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $15,000

Victoria E. and Damien O. Bartholomew to Randy E. and Rebecca S. Woods. Lot 18, Sweet Briar Institute Subdivision, $377,000

Darlene M. Carter to Stacey Carter Burford. Lot 14, block 3, Hickson Place Subdivision, $110,000

Douglas Glenn and Vickey E. Cliborne to Robert Hunter and Emilee Houser Moore. Lot 120, Northwynd Village and Towers Subdivision, $143,000

The View at College Square LLC to Kayla B. Coles. Lot 90, Wards Ferry Subdivision, $129,000

Kenneth J. Swartz, Minor Dale Cover II and Constance W. Swartz to Sarah Grace and Robert C. Hicks III. 626 Old Graves Mill Road, $170,000

Timothy Allen and Julie Suzanne Frost to N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee. 219 Norfolk Ave., $351,250

Larry Wayne Dunn to Michael Farnsworth. Lots 1-3, block 14, Winfree Addition, $63,000

Vernon C. and Sandra M. Martin to Ahmed Eltoukhy. Lot 27, section 3, Heritage at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $36,000

Dianne F. and Alton C. Gregory Jr. to Forest Investment LLC. Lockewood Dr., $130,000

Jeffrey Russell Giles to Donald C. Revell and Melody Revell. 4107 Fort Ave., $202,000

Milam & Associates Incorporated to Emerson Holdings LLC. Unit D, Lakeside Plaza Condominium, phase II, $100,000

Maranda M. Payne to Goshen Living LLC. Lot 1, block 16, New Addition to Fort Hill Subdivision, $25,000

Hartless Development LLC to Maddox & Son Construction Inc. 420 Breezewood Dr., $465,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Andy Phan and Keoprommony Huy. Lots 32-33, block A, Fort Crest Addition, $70,000

Charles W. and Judy M. Long to Rebekah A. Meadows. Lot 27, Doral Acres, $184,900

James D. Williams to Luxor Enterprises LLC. Lot 5, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates Subdivision, $81,700

University of Lynchburg to Andrew Meyer and Meghan McGuire. Lot 14, section 1, College Lake Park Subdivision, $142,000

Charles F. and Diane G. Mascilli to Stephen H. Russell. Lot 38 and part of lots 37 and 39, block 6, Gold Park Subdivision, $150,000

Gladis P. Stokes to Laverne Cabell Williams. Lot 11, block B, Grandview Village Subdivision, $219,000

Building Permits

Amherst County

Amherst County, 165 First St., re-roof, $12,570

David Brandt, 725 Woodlawn Ave., renovation, $3,500

Virginia Fibre Corporation, 861 Fibre Plant Road, addition, $120,000

Kelvin Brown, 618 Sunset Dr., renovation, $8,000

Michael Hall, 156 Tusculum Lane, deck, $10,000

Glad Manufacturing Co., 317 Zane Snead Dr., addition, $37,750

Carrie Goff, 208 Fairfax Circle, addition, $7,500

Brian Donohue, 123 Skyview Dr., renovation, $30,000

William Speidell, 266 Tusculum Lane, garage, $10,000

Keith Aughey, 731 Plantation Road, garage, $24,741

Clemson Investments LLC, 195 Mount Olive Road, construct two apartments, $50,000

John Herman, 121 Sage Lane, deck, $3,000

SKIBO LLC, 4712 South Amherst Highway, signage, $7,995

Morgan Kidd, Lot 5, Galilee Road, new dwelling, $232,000

Mitchell Zirkle, 1249 Cedar Gate Road, addition, $5,000

Edgar Perrow, 1133 Galts Mill Road, addition, $75,000

Leroy Martin, 116 Cricket Hills Dr., deck, $4,500

Amherst County, 194 Second St., renovation, $3,500

Theresa Brown, 655 Waughs Ferry Road, pool, $7,600

Harry Good, 382 Wild Rose Lane, $85,000

Karissa Grantham, 590 Kings Road, accessory structure, $30,000

Donna Bryant and Wanda Booker, trustees, 3659 South Amherst Highway, addition/renovation, $190,000

 

