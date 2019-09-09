Property transfers
Amherst County
Pamela Creasey Floyd, David R. Creasey and Clayton P. Creasey Jr. to Hrather Rice Donald and James B. Tweedy. Parcel, 1.60 acres, Winesap Road, Elon District, $107,000
Stepp & Walters Properties LLC to Preston A. Cunningham. Parcel, fronting U.S. 29, 3.197 acres, Courthouse District, $155,000
John J. and Sue Ellen Petchul to Adam Gregory and Michelle Hopkins Crago. Parcel “A”, Va. 739, 22.006 acres, Courthouse District, $97,000
Jill L. Winfield to Michael T. Fitzgerald. Lot 8, section 3, Westview, Elon District, $163,000
Julianne Campbell Snow to Carol J. Hutcherson and Debra R. Gardner. Lots 1-6, subdivision of portion of Gohn Trace, Elon District, $86,500
Diane L. Gryctko, Marcia L. Sutler, Rebecca Anne Leftwich and Kames William Leftwich to Brian H. Hudson, Parcel 1, Va. 728, 0.925 acres. Parcel 2, 0.925 acres, Va. 728. Parcel 3, 0.291 acres, Parcel “E”, $123,000
Coretta M. Jennings to Danielle G. Sparrow. Lots 118-121, Kiddhurst Acres, Elon District, $53,000
Austin H. and Brooke L. Morgan to Daniel N. Travis. Lot 7, block 1, section 1, Magruder Hills, Elon District, $177,000
William H. Saunders to Charles S. Schmid. Lots 1-7, 104.56 acres, Temperance District, $525,000
Appomattox County
Kathleen A. Szabo to Joseph W. and Christina L. Keller. Parcel, 19.8 acres, Cloverhill District, $262,500
Richard Todd and Dana T. Garrett to Thomas A. Goin. Parcel, fronting U.S. 460, two miles east of Appomattox, 1.95 acres, Cloverhill District, $112,000
James Moss to David A. Johnson. Tract 2B, 4.48 acres, near the intersection of Va. 647 and Va. 685, $25,000
Foster Ridge LLC to Michael Stewart and Kimberly Smith Barnet. Lot 77, Sunset Ridge, section IIIB, Stonewall District, $41,500
Bedford County
John T. O’Neil and Joyce P. O’Neil, trustees to Timothy J. and Darenda O. Lease. Lot 36, section 1, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $685,000
Dorothy S. Deved to Polly A. Zimmerman. Lot 62, section 2, Village East, Lakes District, $415,000
David F. and Denise K. West to Gordon R. and Constance W. Smith. Lot 44, block 2, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $283,000
Guido A. Manzo and Lora L. Manzo, trustees to Mark A. Johnson and Ann H. Farrar. Lot 4, section I, Forest Cove, Lakes District, $225,000
Alice A. Peverall to Thomas W. Arsenault. Lot 56, section D-3, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $182,500
Thomas A. Hayden to Deisi Suyapa Miranda Aguilar. 204 Timberline Trail, Blue Ridge District, $23,500
John M. Eddins, Laurie E. Brandt, Coleen E. Whitefield, James W. Eddins and Michele E. Tester to Hanna Heath. Lot 50, block II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $20,000
Warren and Bobbi Peters to Phillip D. and Sierra D. Smith. Lot 4, Carmel Acre Estates, Peaks District, $270,000
Johnnie W. and Deborah E. Brassell to Shane Lovelace ad Stacy Johnson Lovelace. 1272 Landover St., Center District, $319,900
Larry E. and Ileen G. Wrenn to Ronald L. and Jennifer Trapp. Lot 7, section 1, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $358,900
Cottontown Investments LLC to Larry Evans and Ileen Wrenn. Lot 58, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, Jefferson District, $285,000
Billy E. Boswell to Paula Nicole Wood Burrington, unit 134, building 3, Sunset Ridge Townhomes, Jefferson District, $169,000
Lisa T. and Ernest J.H. Mann Jr. to Grayson A. and Amber B. Edwards. Parcel, Va. 602, 0.710 acres, Peaks District, $100,000
Jimmie and Susan E. Underwood to Scott E. and Kimberly R. Hooks. Lot 5, Va. 640, Beaver Brook, Peaks District, $240,000
Campbell County
Emily P. Thomas, Russell A. Morris and William P. Anderson, trustees to Ronald F. and Holly A. Souza. Lot 7, section 1, bock 1, Seminole Ridge, $134,900
Jack F. Corier and Jocelynn L. Fulcher to Lauren Elise Cash. Lot 6, Jefferson Garden Subdivision, $189,900
Michael R. Carroll to Lloyd J. Matthes and Sandra L. Matthes. Lot 8, section 6, Village at Greenview, $135,500
Mildred Ferguson Candler to Randall and Debbie Candler. Parcel, Va. 650 and Va. 654, 3.11 acres, $17,000
Matthew A. and Katherine F. Deloach to Bryant J. Campbell. Lot 30, section 5, Moss Creek Village, $189,900
Campbell Highway Trust to Shannon T. Pennix. Parcel, 0.463 acres, Campbell Highway, $140,000
Virginia Bowling, Michael Grant, Terry Grant, Carolyn Tyree, Phillip Grant and David Sprouse to Crew Home Solutions LLC. Parcel, intersection of Leesville Road and Sunburst Road, 0.395 acres, Flat Creek District, $115,000
Lois B. Booker and Keonya C. Booker to Megan E. and Jonathan Michael Grim. Lot 34, section 4, Wildwood, $215,000
James Deroy Shaw Jr., Deborah Shaw Hensley, Lorie Renea Shaw Lewis and Barry Alan Chism to Stacy M. Smith. Lots 47-51, Valley View Heights Subdivision, Altavista, $119,900
Carter Bank and Trust to County of Campbell. Parcel 1, Yellow Branch, 23.369 acres, Flat Creek District, $545,000
Donald H. and Verdean Abernathie to Glenn C. and Loretta S. Mason. Lot 24, Poplar Ridge, $365,000
City of Lynchburg
Land Group and Bradley/Thornhill LLC to Acme Holdings LLC. Lot 9B, 1 First Lynchburg Industrial Park Subdivision, John Capron Road, $1,406,893
Bradley/Thornhill LLC to Acme Holdings LLC. Lot 9B, 2 First Lynchburg Industrial Park Subdivision, Odd Fellows Road, $343,107
Thomas D. Thornton III to Robert Garland and Jeanne Ellen Allen.3843 Fort Ave., $300,000
Andrew Trowbridge to Christina M. Bakerlaar. Lot 14, block 2, Melwood Addition, $144,900
Harriet L. Beazley to James Adam Barnes. Unit 11, Parkmont Condominium, $123,600
Kenneth F. Beck to Amanda L. Kintner. 312 Old Graves Mille Road, $204,000
Christopher and Robyn Williams to Phillip J.R. and Catherine L. Beeson. Part of lots 2-3, block 1, Fort Hill Addition, $280,000
Margaret A. Byrne to Justine Emilia Betzler. Lot 17, block 6, Westover Heights Subdivision, $179,900
Catherine Jodell Scudder Burke and Cynthia Ann Scudder Freeman to Everest T. Solutions LLC. Lots 24-28, Landon Woods Subdivision, $195,950
Phyllis J. Calvert to Carolyn J. Landrum to Joseph Lynkins. Parcel, Wise St., 448,500
Hector and Desirae F. Cortez to Soli and Kelly Thomas Jugar II. Lot 3, block 3, Hickson Place Subdivision, $139,000
L. Robert and Sandra O. Halpin to Russell A. and Stephanie J. Lescault. 1500 Madison St., $330,000
Lucy C. Irvine to Pedlar View LLC. Lots 19-21, High Point Development Subdivision, $137,900
Ronald J. Jarrett to William S. Rea. Lot 8, 0.459 acres, Old Graves Mill Road, $80,000
Royal C. Knight to Ronald William Slagle. Parcel, Orchard St., $2,500
Sussex Street Trust to Mulligan Holdings LLC. Lot 34, block 34, Westover Heights Subdivision, $32,900
Silverado Investment Group LLC to Odd Fellows Holdings LLC. Lot 9A, Industrial Park Subdivision, $1,125,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Emberly Way LLC, Emberly Way, new dwelling, $240,000
Corey Harbour, 266 Frost Dr., deck, $7,500
Eleven Construction LLC, Timber Ridge Dr., new dwelling, $200,000
Wayne Shupe, 5768 Lawyers Road, pool, $8,000
Large and Phat LLC, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $289,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $375,000
Bryan Sundblom, 112 River Road, pool, $8,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $375,000
Joseph Yoder, 5920 Brookneal Highway, renovation, $7,500
Talon Investments LLC, 20460 Lynchburg Highway, signage, $18,473
James Herrmann, 79 Mountain Peak Dr., addition, $7,000
Aaron Tippett, Bishop Creek Road, new dwelling, $385,000
Harvey Perkins III, 307 Myrtle Lane, deck, $25,000
James McCloskey Jr., 427 Bedford Springs Road, deck, $2,000
Sterne & Company LLC, Timber Ridge Dr., new dwelling, $200,000
Shane Smith, 40 Tanglewood Dr., deck, $8,000
Ralph Walters, 1574 Lewis Ford Road, addition, $14,000
Yvonne Hansotte, 56 Farmers Road, addition, $59,000
Gregory Doss, 3126 Red Oak School Road, pool, $10,000
Ellen Conboy, 1863 Mt. Airy Road, storage, $40,000
Jeffrey Marshall, 1655 Austin Mill Road, walkway and landing addition, $15,000
Tevin McIvor, Village Highway, new dwelling, $110,000
WK Land and Timber LLC, 8708 Wards Road, sign, $6,450
Valda Rowe, 598 Mt. Vista Dr., finish basement, $7,500
Philip May, 39 Bumgarner Dr., renovation, $10,000
Ricky Trent, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $240,000
Michael Wheeler, 379 Churchill Dr., deck, $2,000
John Mason, 5995 Lawyers Road, new dwelling, $185,000
Foster Propane LLC, 1729 Calohan Road, renovate interior for offices, $275,000
J.Miles Properties LLC, 99 Campbell Highway, replace canopy, $38,602
Brian Main, 93 Shelly Court, renovate, $1,000
JC Land and Timber LLC, Leesville Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Vance Driskill, 171 Hicks Road, sunroom addition, $25,000
Nicholas Beasley, Beasley Road, new dwelling, $300,000
