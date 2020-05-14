Property transfers
Amherst County
Larry L. Lindberg, trustee to Michael J. and Cathy J. Kicinski. 424 Main St., $29,900
Eleanor W. Tabor to Sidney H. and Sharon L. Storozum. Parcel, Peters Hollow Road, 13.577 acres, $53,900
Favor of God Builders LLC to Flint and Brooke Ferris. 911 Amelon Road, $224,900
Jeffrey M. Carter to Rebecca McArthur. Lot 15, section II, Vannmead, Elon District, $300,000
Linda F. Spencer to Gregory E. Johnston. 290 Woodrow Ave., $112,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Stephen A. Baker. Parcel, Thomas Road, $68,000
Carolyn S. Horsley to Sameer M. and Brooke S. Patel. Parcel, 28.7517 acres, near Elon Road, $94,900
Main Street Trust to Gingerbread Manor Inc., 182 Main St., $27,500
Bryan Elwood and Deborah Ashbrook Mays, William Craig and Theresa Mitchell Mays and Faye Allen Mays to Appalachian Power Company. Parcel, Substation Lane, $47,690
Appomattox County
Orie J. Millner, trustee to Hans Peter and Lori Trout Paulsen. Parcel, Va. 656, 5.02 acres, Cloverhill District, $165,000
Donovan and Renee Campbell to Jonathan A. and Michelle R. Watson. Lot 16, section III, Wildwood, Southside District, $229,900
Kendall S. and Tammi G. Moore to Corey F. and Marybeth V. Evans. Lot 3, Country Club Acres, Southside District, $390,000
Sareenia Jean and Everett Neil Gunter to Sara Garreston and Marvin Henry Driggers Jr. Parcel, Va. 695, 3.80 acres, Southside District, $253,900
Harold W. Sandusky, Patricia A. Sandusky, Nancy C. Sandusky Krasowski and Andrew T. Krasowski to Robert C. Stephens II and Robert C. Stephens III. Two parcels, near Skyline Road, 2.47 acres, Stonewall District, $38,000
Thomas Harold Chambers III, Julia C. Austin and Hugh P. Andrews to Hugh P. Andrews, William B. Austin and Julia C. Austin. Three tracts, Central Church Road, $70,000
Bedford County
Jade Foundation LLC to William and Christine Barnett. Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, phase II, Harbour Heights, Lakes District, $46,000
Anthony V. Alukonis to Fred W. Smith. Parcel, Saunders Road, Blue Ridge District, $20,000
Hasemann Properties Inc. to William Joseph and Janine M. Groves. Lot 19, Indian Hills Subdivision at Orrix Creek, Lakes District, $21,900
Harry C. Lunsford III and Melanie S. Lunsford to Jerry L. Hawk and Carla G. Hawk. 114 Woodley Road, Lakes District, $545,000
Donald R. Sims and Patricia B. Sims to Denise Ramey, David Banks and Richard A. Reed. Unit 226, building 2, Deerwood Pointe, Monocan Shores, Cluster 1, Lakes District, $375,000
Mary G. Wiseman to David E. Mellichamp. 207 Cove Point Trail and additional parcel, Lakes District, $289,000
Tommy Musselman to Robert G. Hazen and Cookie J. Wall. Lot 11, section 1, Regency Hills, Blue Ridge District, $270,000
Brad Davis Dinwiddie to Mark W. and Teresa J. Petrazio. 1620 Ayers Road, Lakes District, $227,000
Highland Oak LLC to Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. Lot 21, Highland Oaks, Jefferson District, $53,000
Highland Oak LLC to Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. Lot 6, Highland Oaks, Jefferson District, $53,000
Mary C. Batton to Teresa Batton Grant. Lot 11, section 7, Peters Estate, Jefferson District, $150,000
Kevin R. and Paula Mereness to Travis Lee and Crystal Amy Collette. Lot 20, section 10, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $375,000
West Crossing LLC to Douglas C. and Dana M. Davenport. Lot 10, section 18, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $259,900
Landfall LLC to Gustavo A. and Carol A. Espinosa. 1160 Thomas Randolph Place, $522,000
Bradford Scott Grant to Eric S. Cebry. 1909 Penicks Mill Road, $155,000
Jeffrey L. and Ruth Hurley to Glenn L. and Amanda V. Simpson. 1213 Turkeyfoot Road, $470,000
Daniel R. and Nancy L. Mitchell to James and Kami Scott. Lot 68, Haines Point, Jefferson District, $385,000
Kimberly C. Ross and Bryan D, Cocke to James J. and Melinda M. Bittner. Lot 32, section 1, Laurel Lake, Jefferson District, $698,000
Jonathan W. and Denise D. Deverna to Nicole Ashley Campsey. Lot 3, section 2, Poplar Hollow, Jefferson District, $249,900
Campbell County
Rebecca C. Napolillo, Leslie W. Cohoon and Willis E. Cohoon to David W. Byerly. 353 Timberlake Dr., $194,900
Jason Clark and Kathie Brown Taylor to Schyler C. and Brooke C. Higgins. Tract 7, block 2, section 6, Holiday Forest, $75,000
Robert Adolph Kantmann and Wanda Lee Kantmann, trustees to Ryan A. and Hannah G. Lee. 178 Bob Circle, $205,000
Lauren Koenig Lesniak to Allan T. and Heather A. Mailloux. Lot 25, section 1, Russell Meadows, $310,000
Lindsey D. and Joseph S. Perrow to Ashley Lynn Worsham and William Malcolm Perrow. 1986 Old Rustburg Road, $187,000
Christopher L. Howard to David A. Wheeler and Deborah L. Wheeler. 3731 Dearborn Road, $343,500
Christine F. and Earl W. Harp Jr. to Jacob T. Dombrowski and Callie R. Morgan. Parcel, Va. 609, 1.04 acres, $137,500
Emberly Way LLC to D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. Lot 8, Emberly Way Subdivision, $52,000
Samuel L. Gutherie III to Lauren D. and Mark A. Keesee Jr. Lots 11 and 12, subdivision of property of R.A. Stevens and Odessa Stevens, $123,700
Janice K. and Robert N. Minkler III to Michael A. and Shannon L. Farris. Lot 16, London Forest, $300,000
Michael A. Farris and Shannon L. Keen to Taylor M. Bell. Lot 6, section 11, Shenandoah Subdivision, $211,000
Cynthia A. Keen to Mark Deshano and April Deshano. Lot 10, Spring Meadow Subdivision, $68,000
Christopher S. and Emily B. Morrison to Roderick L. Johnson. Lot 15, 5.701 acres, $229,000
Sabrina Y. Tomlin to Kevin Robert and Paula L. Mereness. Lot 5, subdivision for Phoenix 1 Investment LLC, $350,000
City of Lynchburg
Powell Property Network Inc. to Neal D. Phillips. 4237 White St., $148,500
Linken Investments LLC to Sara Tepes Handaric. Lot 28, block 15, Westover Heights Addition, $119,000
Brady & Crist Dentists Inc. to Suzanne Henri Inc. Lots 11 and 12, block 2, Radcliff Addition, $220,000
Deofil LLC to Home Development Institute LLC. 1301, 1317 and 1319 Harrison St., 1321 Grace St., 611 and 613 Washington St., $102,000
Justin P. and Diane R. Eades to Benjamin James and Sarah Crozier Bajramoski. 1711 Link Road, $264,000
Jerry L. Jackson to Ericka C. Fortune. 2210 Tulip St., $40,000
Jaya S. Tiwari and Sridevi Jaya Tiwari, trustees to TT Rehab LLC. 1014 Polk St., $35,000
Joan B. Williams to Christopher C. Langley. 215 Scothum St., $81,000
Christine H. Donald to Allan L. and Wanda H. Booth. Lot 8, block 8, Westhaven, $140,000
James E. Rice to Cameron L. Johnson. 114 E. Cadbury Dr., $101,900
London Inc. to Chase A. Sexton. Lot 5 and additional parcel, block 47, Fairview Heights, $139,000
Janet E. Fielder to Sasha S. Thornhill. Lot 5, block F, South Hill Park Subdivision, $121,000
Seng Jun Bang and Young Ran Choi to Jose Eustacio Valdez. Lot 7, block 7, section 2, Long Meadows, $165,000
Priority One Properties LLC to Charles Ryland Ansell. 1219 Stratford Road, $89,900
Edward J. and Anita M. Kuhnley to Michael J. Jones. Lot 7, block 4, section 1, Boonsboro Forest, $253,150
NBS Holdings LLC to Mitchell Blake Shorter. 1301 Filmore St., $15,000
Charles A. Dunbar and Richard L. Dunbar to Scott W. and Elizabeth M. Smith. 215 Harrison St., $327,000
John Bollig and Andrew Bonner to Daniel P. Fee. Lot 15, block B, Oak Hill Addition, $89,000
Daniel Walid Daoud, Walid Hanna Daoud and Lamis Joseph Abdo to Steven Mathew Ham. Lot 19, block 8, section A, Sandusky Acres, $219,000
Robbie N. Johnson to Jennifer L. Glorioso. Lot 3, block 3, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $204,000
Adam Hopkins to DM Investment Group LLC. Lots 1 and 2, block 10, Map of Craddock Addition, $10,000
Ethel J. Taylor to Terry L. Newcomb and Katherine E. Newcomb. 2382-2384 Aragon St., $26,550
Building Permits
City of Lynchburg
MTE LLC, 1415 Kemper St., renovation, $500,000
Timberlake Funeral Home Inc., 7404 Timberlake road, renovation, $455,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 7824 Timberlake Road, new construction, $1,458,100
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., repair, $9,400,000
CB Fleet Inc., 4615 Murray Place, renovation, $7,300,000
Randall Simpson, 110 Ramsey Place, modular construction, $14,700
Loyal Order of Moose, 2307 Lakeside Dr., addition, $34,647
Peaks Holdings/Dr. James Burton, 3718 Old Forest Road, renovation, $12,000
River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $750,000
Liberty University Inc., 3700 Candler’s Mountain road, renovation, $60,000
PSA Properties LLC, 1900 Park Ave., addition, $5,000
Tomahawk LLC, 208 Tomahawk Industrial Park, renovation, $75,759
City of Lynchburg, 501 Leesville Road, repair, $556,325
ROO LLC, 3044 Fulton St., new construction, $160,000
Garry Teague, 1207 Ashbourne Dr., renovation, $16,260
Tice Schenkel, 1505 Radcliff Ave., addition, $4,608
Bell Terrace Developers LLC, 300 Alta Lane, new construction, $151,053.25
Bell Terrace Developers LLC, 306 Alta Lane, new construction, $151,053.25
Bell Terrace Developers LLC, 312 Alta Lane, new construction, $151,053.25
