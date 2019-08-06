Walking up to speak to a room full of people at area events sometimes gets Rollie — pronounced Raleigh — Edwards a few unexpected looks from the crowd.
“People are just like, ‘Whoa, I thought that kid was in high school, what’s that guy doing?’ and it’s like, well no, I make all the decisions with this organization with board approval,” he said.
At 24 years old, people are sometimes surprised to meet Edwards and find out the role he serves in the community. Edwards is the director of technology and home care consultant for Generation Solutions, chairman of the Young Professionals of Central Virginia and vice president for the Forest Kiwanis Club, as well as a member of the board for the Bedford Chamber of Commerce and the public relations committee for Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg.
He also was named one of the “Millennials on the Move” by Lynchburg Business Magazine and Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance in 2018.
Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Edwards said he moved around a lot as a child but landed in the Lynchburg area in 2013 and went to Jefferson Forest High School for his senior year before attending Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville.
It was there he studied business, finance and rhetoric.
He said his age plays to his advantage with the clients of Generation Solutions — a home health care company — who usually are older.
“Getting home care for a lot of people is not something they want to do,” he said. “So a lot of people feel like they’re intruded on or giving up their independence at first and it takes a little bit for them to open up to it. So when it’s me presenting it to them, it makes it feels a little less business-ey and a little more family-like.”
Edwards was hired to create a home technology department to interface with the 21-year-old company’s current service offerings.
The company puts caregivers into client’s homes and retirement homes who can assist with tasks ranging from making meals and picking up groceries to bathing and dressing an individual.
Edwards’ department is responsible for creating technology offerings above and beyond all those tasks including smart home sensors, cameras, pill dispensers and emergency response buttons.
“This can’t take the place of a caregiver but in some situations it can supplement,” he said. “So some people would get a caregiver just to watch after mom and mom is totally fine walking, moving, so you can put a camera in there and it’s a lot cheaper.”
This comes at a time when Generation Solutions is facing the challenge of an increasing amount of people living at retirement age who are expected to live longer with more chronic diseases and have less government subsidies for their care. Edwards said this means the company will have to work harder than ever to recruit and retain more caregivers.
The greatest reward he reaps from doing his job is when a client or family initially is resistant to him, the caregiver or the company and they call back a few weeks later to express appreciation, he said.
Treena Koroneos, a consultant for Generation Solutions, met Edwards when he was hired at the company as the manager of technology. She said clients and families are very fond of him because he is professional and personable.
“Not everyone in today’s society understands the true meaning of hard work and dedication,” she said. “He is a very caring, compassionate young man who has a real heart for what we do.”
Edwards served on the Young Professionals of Central Virginia (YPCV) committee for two years before taking the role of the organization’s chair this year. YPCV is a partner of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and aims to cultivate a young, vibrant, professional community by hosting events that connect young professionals to local businesses, causes and attractions of the region.
Jamie Glass, deputy director of economic development for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said Edwards brings leadership and dependability to the position of chair.
“He also does a great job communicating with me as their staff liaison,” she said. “He’s just an outgoing guy and I think as the leader of the committee that is so important. He’s always welcoming to new members and also event attendees. You can literally meet him and feel like you’ve known him forever.”
As chair, Edwards is responsible for leading committee meetings, assisting with strategic planning and being present and active at YPCV events and programs.
He also has a responsibility to serve on the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Board of Directors.
Glass said the Alliance tracks its volunteer engagement, and Edwards is one of the organization’s most active volunteers through both the Alliance and YP programs. She said Edwards breaks the stereotype that young people aren’t engaged and don’t care about their community.
“Young professionals can bring a lot of energy and new ideas to the table if we’re open to embracing both them and change,” she said.
With so much already on his plate, Edwards works particularly hard to find time to do the things he loves while also spending time with friends and family.
Aside from coaching, he plays tennis for Crosswhite Athletic Club off Wiggington Road.
“I get very tired very quick,” he joked. “I also do go to bed at like 9:30 p.m. If it’s 10:30 p.m. and I’m up, I’m probably soon to fall asleep.”
Finding time to relax may be rare, but when he does, it’s usually by the lake or pool reading, he said.
The best advice Edwards has for young professionals looking to advance in life and their careers is networking.
“Be deliberate about everything you do and don’t waste any opportunities,” he said. “Spend time alone and don’t worry about meditating or reading books. Just spend time by yourself.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.