At a reunion for his infantry unit a few years ago, Vietnam veteran Barlow Delk recalled a soldier’s spouse saying the war must have been the defining event in his life.
“I just snapped at her, ‘No, it wasn’t. It was Camille!’” Delk said. “I had to apologize. It just hit me.”
Delk was fresh out of college and about to enter the U.S. Army when the remnants of Hurricane Camille swept through Nelson County on Aug. 19, 1969, dropping more than 27 inches of rain in a matter of hours.
In the weeks that followed, Delk, then 23, lead groups of high school students through the ravaged landscape to search for the missing and the dead.
Delk had been in Charlottesville earlier that day and was driving back to Nelson County as the rain fell harder and harder. Water pooled in the road.
At the U.S. 29 intersection with Virginia 6, near the Rockfish River, several tractor-trailers sat alongside the road because of high water ahead. Delk continued on to Lovingston; some of those trucks later washed away.
He stopped at Lovingston’s grocery store. Water rushed into the building so Delk and the owner used push brooms to try to prevent further damage.
“Then a wall of water came in and filled the store up and blew the front wall out,” he said. “It was just like I had done nothing. …
“I was halfway consoling [the owner] and he’s looking at his store that is gone and everything is gone, and we hear this noise. I said ‘George, what is that?’ He said, ‘It’s thunder.’ I said, ‘George, there’s no lightning.’ He said, ‘Well, let’s get out of here!’”
The rumble was the earth letting go of its perch on the mountainside above the village, tumbling into Lovingston about a half-mile from where the two men stood.
Tiny streams had been replaced with raging rivers, and more chunks of mountainside crumbled into valleys throughout the county that night.
“[Camille] was so violent an occurrence, you were either killed or you were fine,” Delk said. “In most disasters, it’s 20 to 1, the number of injured to the number killed, and this was probably the exact opposite. Either you were in the path of this or you weren’t. You either got out from the path or you didn’t.”
In the weeks that followed, Delk lead search crews — teams of five or six teenage boys — that left by helicopter from the command center set up on U.S. 29 north of Lovingston.
“In Nelson County, 125 people or so died,” said Delk, a member of the Nelson County Historical Society board who also serves on the Camille commemoration committee.
“That was one percent of the population … If one percent of the population of Lynchburg [about 800 people today] died in six hours — that would be equal to what this was.”
Delk described houses ripped from their foundations by the force of water and deposited in the middle of a highway. Whole families were missing. Communities, such as Davis Creek about five miles north of Lovingston, were severed from the rest of the county.
“You saw Lovingston that night, and then you go up to the top of the mountain north of town the next morning and you see a house across the road and the road blocked, and you go further down and you find out three or four houses washed away and people are missing,” Delk said. “And there’s somebody that’s hurt and injured in a pile of debris that needs to be evacuated.”
Some 100 bridges and culverts in the county were damaged or destroyed, he said. Damage was so widespread and access so difficult that helicopters were needed to determine the true extent of the devastation.
In the days that followed, up to 16 helicopters flew over the county, evacuating survivors, dropping food to stranded residents and gathering the dead.
Delk’s search team was dropped off by helicopter and picked up at a prescribed point at the end of each day. Throughout the day, the pilots would fly over search crews every few hours to see if survivors or bodies had been found.
“You’d find a body that there’s only a foot sticking up and it’s buried vertically and you spend two hours digging it out, or taking it out of a debris pile after you spent four hours cutting wood away,” he said.
In the lower Rockfish River, many of the trees were pushed over but not washed away, their limbs clinging to all manner of debris.
“At times, it was not easy to get through because you were fighting your way down through these limbs and you couldn’t necessarily pick the easiest way because you were spread out trying to search it all,” he said.
Delk’s search team found several bodies, but the dead most often were found by residents, who searched as they tried to rebuild their lives.
“After a few days, you were searching the same area,” Delk said. “It could be visually checked before, but then you were checking for smell. There were pigs and cows and other things, but you had to go in and find out what you were smelling.”
The bodies of 33 people never were recovered, likely buried deep under landslides, Delk said. Search crews found eight bodies confirmed not to be Nelson County residents. Those eight remain unidentified today,
50 years later.
Refrigerator trucks were brought in to hold the bodies, and autopsies were performed behind the local funeral home under a tent.
Delk recalled a dentist asking for a helicopter crew to meet him in Charlottesville to deliver records to investigators trying to identify the dead. The dentist had told Delk’s crew where to meet him — a field where a football team was practicing. The crew came in for a landing and the football team quickly moved out of the way.
“He picked the location,” Delk said. “Never mind it was afternoon in the first part of September. … You did what you did.”
Heavy search efforts ended after Labor Day, about two weeks after the storm, Delk said. The final body to be located was found by construction crews replacing a damaged road that November.
What made this storm so deadly here, so far from the coast, was that Nelson County residents had no warning. In 1969, Delk said, there was one weather satellite producing images for the entire United States once every 24 hours.
“This storm was lost,” Delk said. “We had a weather forecast for chance of rain that night, and a very minimal chance of rain. … It was supposed to have played out and was gone. People in Biloxi knew this storm was coming. They were given lots of warning. We had no idea.”
The year after the flood, Delk left Nelson County for a different kind of storm.
Delk headed to Vietnam, where the lieutenant served for two years as an infantry platoon leader in the U.S. Army. He returned home in 1971, working construction for Wintergreen Resort during its first nine years.
He married Doris Johnson, of Shipman, and the couple raised two sons. The family moved to Louisa County in 1982, but returned to Lovingston in 2015, a few years after Delk retired from the Louisa County Water Authority.
Delk joined the efforts of the Nelson County Historical Society to help record and share this tragic history he and so many others endured. He believes these stories need to be preserved and told to future generations. And in the process, he had learned things about this defining period of his life that he never knew before.
One thing that has remained constant over the past 50 years, though, is how proud he remains of his community and how neighbors stepped up to help each other without hesitation.
“Camille was a terrible but important part of the county’s history that needs to be remembered,” he wrote in a recent email. “It’s our Gettysburg or our ‘ounce of difference’ that has created interest for 50 years. …
“I believe local historical societies have an important role in preserving the lesser known histories of families, communities, lifestyles and events that will be lost if left to the professional historians.”