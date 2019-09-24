A 24-year-old man died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a Lynchburg jail, according to police.
Police identified the inmate as Kevin Tyler Caldwell of Lynchburg, according to a police news release.
Caldwell was discovered in a jail cell at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center. He was the cell's only occupant, according to Tim Trent, the administrator of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.
Emergency medical crews were dispatched to the jail at 6:49 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male, according to Chris Adams, Lynchburg Fire Department’s EMS supervisor.
Police arrived at the jail at 7:14 a.m. Blue Ridge Regional Jail authorities performed CPR until medics and police arrived on scene.
Caldwell was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
It is unclear what caused Caldwell’s death, though he appeared to have died of natural causes, Trent said.
"There was no indication that there was a suicide attempt," he said.
An autopsy is pending, police said.
According to online jail records, Caldwell had been in custody since June 18 on a charge of probation violation.
