Michael and Teresa Moldenhauer’s creamy yellow Cape Cod house in Bedford has several chapters to its story.
Built in 1939, the house grew four times in its 80-year history, with each addition expanding the house much in the way original plans intended.
How do the Molderhauers know this?
When the couple purchased the house in 2001, they also inherited the blueprints and plans for the original construction and every addition since. The 1960 addition, for instance, is detailed in an 80-page document that even specifies the cut of the wood for the library.
“The detail, I mean just the table of contents,” Michael said, flipping through the plans. “There’s 80 pages and this is all the details of how to install everything and work the fixtures. You wouldn’t get that today.”
The Molderhauers are this home’s third owners. The house sits on an eight-acre tract stretching from Westview Avenue to Virginia 43 in the town of Bedford. It has two acres of yard, three acres of pasture land and three acres of woods.
The house is on the market, as the couple looks to downsize in retirement.
Teresa remembers the first time she saw the house with its three dormer windows peeking out from the Buckingham slate roof. She was a teenager and her family would drive around Bedford looking at its architecture.
“I thought, 'This house sits majestically on the lot,'” she said. “This house and the way it sits on the lot is so pretty.”
Of course, that was long before she knew the home could be hers.
Michael noted the front entryway is uniquely framed in thick wood that rises to a carved pineapple crowning the entryway that welcomes visitors.
The Molderhauers came to own the house through a verbal agreement with its prior owner, John Boardman.
Michael was hired to serve as vice president of Sam Moore Furniture, now part of La-Z-Boy, in 1982. Boardman served as president of the company at the time and told Michael that to become company president, Michael would have to live in Bedford. Once Boardman retired and Michael became president, Boardman promised to sell the home to the Moldenhauers. Boardman retired from the company in 2001; Michael retired in 2008, and now serves on the boards of the Bedford YMCA and the water authority.
Designed by architect Everette Fauber, the house was built for Jesse and Maxwell Davidson in 1939. The Davidsons, who lived in the home for 52 years, owned Piedmont Label Company, which later became Smyth Companies.
Maxwell Davidson referred to her home as “Thorn Hill,” and planted more than 100 boxwoods on the property near a creek. Michael said blight hit the English boxwoods this year and he had to remove 32 of them.
The creek now has a bamboo forest near its banks that Teresa said their grandchildren enjoy carving new paths through.
The original 1939 construction featured seven rooms, with a maid’s quarters and bathroom in the basement. A careful look at some of the door frame will show a tiny hidden button once used to call the maid. The buzzers have been disconnected, though.
The room Michael uses as his office was the master bedroom in the house’s original configuration.
The first addition came in 1948 after a fire in one of the chimneys damaged the house. Michael believes the fire rendered the chimney unsafe for use.
“I suspect, though I don’t know for sure, I couldn’t tell from reading the documents, but in 1948 there was a fire in the original house and it damage the garage … and apparently this fireplace because this fireplace is now in closed,” he said.
The 1948 plans show the new kitchen harvested from what once was garage space. The Boardmans added new cabinetry and the Moldenhauers added the island counter.
Michael noted the trim work around the house is solid wood, which he discovered when the couple had a new refrigerator delivered.
It wouldn’t fit through the back door so Michael asked for it to be brought through the front, where the door frames are extra wide. Still, it wouldn’t go through the kitchen doorway.
“So I took the swinging door off and they still couldn’t get it through. It was too big by about a quarter inch,” he said. “So I got in behind [the door jamb] and was digging on it and digging and I couldn’t get through it. I finally figured out it was solid wood.
“They don’t do that today. They layer it.”
After some dismantling, they eventually managed to get the refrigerator in place.
The kitchen is Teresa’s favorite space.
“It’s the gathering room,” she said. “Everybody always hangs out in the kitchen. It doesn’t matter how crowded it is. And it’s always bright and happy.”
The 1950 addition created a large master bedroom that features five windows and two closets. The next came in 1960, when a new master bedroom was built and a library added to the back of the house.
The library features an entire wall of cabinetry. Michael noted the wood grain matches between the door fronts and the rest of the cabinetry — a detail hard to find in modern workmanship.
“It’s just one complete board,” he said. “They cut it and then they put the doors in, the doors and drawers. The craftsmanship — you don’t get that today.”
The Moldenhauers added to the home in 2002, building a breeze porch and a two-car garage with an attic. The couple also created slate walkways around the home. In 2004, they renovated the sewing room area — part of the 1960 addition — to completely revamp the master bathroom, creating a walk-in shower, adding a large jacuzzi tub and moving the laundry out of the basement to the first floor.
The couple also revamped the heating system for the house. Before it was serviced by three types of heat — a heating oil furnace, a hot water system and electrical heat, depending on the addition. The heat pump eliminated those systems, all except the electrical heat that only occasionally gets used in the library.
Michael said converting the heating systems into heat pumps cost about $28,000, the bathroom reconfiguration cost about $30,000, but the largest renovation bill came with constructing the garage and breeze porch and adding the slate walkways, which totaled about $121,000.
The Moldenhauers also finished the basement, turning the space into a recreation area with poker, pool and foosball tables and a den with a massive couch and big screen TV. A wall at the bottom of the basement stairs features hash marks showing the growth of all eight of the Moldenhauer’s grandchildren over the years.
“We followed the architecture. We went back and looked at the original plans. The original plans were much bigger but they didn’t build but about half of it. What I did was add to it, like they had planned on doing.”
Michael doesn’t know for sure but he believes the house was built out in stages because of financial concerns. In the end, all the additions left the house at 3,900 square feet.
“I have found that there’s 49 windows in the house and 13 rooms,” he said.
For Michael, his favorite room is the dining room, which ends up accommodating 18 people after additional tables are brought in.
One of the quirkiest features of the house is upstairs. A small door in each room leads to the attic space above each wing. But to get into that space, one has to walk through the chimney. The fireplaces on the lower floors rise up in separate chimneys until just above that passageway when the two join into one.
The Molderhauers use one to store seasonal decorations; the other side is larger and extends into the attic space above one of the additions. Michael said his grandchildren enjoy playing hide and seek in those spaces.
“We’ve been in this house almost 20 years, and about a year and a half ago, I got hearing aids and I said, ‘Teresa, my God, all these floors creak. I had never heard it before.”
Micheal always had a fondness for its slate roof, but added he doesn’t think he could have lived somewhere without a working fireplace.
“Some of my best memories of Christmas are around a fireplace,” Teresa added, noting their four children pull up chairs to sit before the fire and play games.
The Moldenhauers have updated the house, but as Teresa said, “you can only do so much before you start taking away from what it is. It’s a beautiful old house.”
The couple plan to buy another smaller Bedford home. They noted Westview Avenue has changed in the 20 years they’ve lived there. Many older couples, like themselves, have moved to smaller homes and young families have moved in. Perhaps the same thing will happen to their home.
Michael and Teresa Moldenhauer's creamy yellow Cape Cod house in Bedford has several chapters to its story. Built in 1939, the house grew four times in its 80-year history, with each addition expanding the house much in the way original plans intended.
