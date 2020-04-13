Storms hitting Central Virginia early Monday morning left some roads impassable and stranded one man traveling in Bedford County on the roof of the van he was driving.
A wave of strong storms and some tornadoes swept through the southeastern U.S. starting Sunday, with strong wind and rain hitting locally Monday morning. The National Weather Service recorded more than three inches of rain overnight and into the morning in the Lynchburg area and wind gusts of over 30 mph. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported a number of road closures Monday morning in and around Lynchburg due to storm debris and flooding.
Rescue workers with Bedford County Fire & Rescue’s Special Operations Command team responded to a 6:30 a.m. call about a driver stuck in water that flooded Otterville Road near Sycamore Creek, according to Abbey Johnston, the department’s deputy chief of operations.
The driver climbed onto the roof of the van after it stalled, she said, and swiftwater rescue workers were able to reach and retrieve him by about 7 a.m. The driver was unharmed. Crews from Forest, Goode, Big Island and the town of Bedford responded to the call while other crews handled simultaneous incidents including a vehicle crash and structure fire.
“The good thing is, with the pandemic going on and people trying to quarantine, we didn't have as many people out driving than we'd usually have on a Monday morning,” Johnston said.
The only other storm-related incident responders went to was a small electrical fire at a residence on Smith Street in the town of Bedford earlier that morning, she added.
The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services warned drivers on Facebook that Wards Ferry Road was closed near Central Virginia Community College for more than five hours due to debris. Lynchburg Parks & Recreation reported flood damage in parts of Peaks View Park and the Blackwater Creek athletic area.
Campbell County’s 911 center took about 70 storm-related calls Monday morning for downed power lines, flooding, debris on roads and structural damage to a basement, according to Tracy Fairchild, the county’s director of public safety.
Close to 300 Appalachian Power Company customers were without power in and around Lynchburg on Monday, including one major section near the Fort Hill neighborhood, according to outage maps on its website.
Tuesday marks two years since the Elon area of Amherst County, Timberlake area of Campbell County and other communities in and around Lynchburg were devastated by an EF-3 tornado. Multiple tornadoes were reported Sunday and Monday in the southeast, but none in Virginia.
