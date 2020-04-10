Greenhouses at the Wood Ridge Farm Brewery were destroyed in a Thursday night fire.
Derek Kidd, assistant fire chief of the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, said crews were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. to 151 Old Ridge Road in Lovingston.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw two structures fully engulfed in flames, Kidd said.
He said the flames from both greenhouses were contained before they could spread to nearby structures and fuel tanks.
"There was heavy fire coming from two buildings threatening two other buildings and two fuel tanks," Kidd said.
The structures were "complete losses," he added.
With no hydrant on site, firefighters utilized the county's tanker task force to transport water from a nearby source to the scene.
The last units cleared the scene at about 1:30 a.m., according to Kidd. Nobody was injured in the fire.
Six fire crews responded, including Lovingston Fire Department, Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, Faber Volunteer Fire Department, Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue and North Garden Volunteer Fire Company.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
