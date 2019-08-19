AMHERST — An Appomattox woman was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for robbing a woman at gunpoint in Amherst County.
Alice Faye Hutton, 35, pleaded guilty in Amherst County Circuit Court to one felony count each of robbery and possessing a weapon as a violent felon.
At the time of the September 2016 incident, the victim was spending time at the home of David Alexander Jordan, co-defendant in the case, at 2626 Richmond Highway in Amherst and later returned to the residence, Amherst County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller said.
When the victim returned Hutton approached the victim's vehicle and was upset over a previous incident involving money in Nelson County, Drumheller said. Hutton held a gun on the woman and indicated it was loaded while demanding money, Drumheller said.
Hutton searched the woman's vehicle for money and repeatedly threatened to kill her, Drumheller said.
Jennifer Ann Davis, of Madison Heights, was present during the incident and in March pleaded guilty to one felony count each of robbery and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon. She was sentenced that month to four years in prison. At one point in the encounter Davis held a gun on the woman, Drumheller said.
The women’s wallet and other belongings were taken, she was ordered to leave the property, Drumheller has said at previous hearings.
Jordan, of Amherst, was sentenced in September 2017 to serve two years and seven months for his role in the incident after pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to one count each of attempted robbery, attempted possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
At his sentencing hearing, a prosecutor said Hutton demanded $1,800 from the woman while Jordan took her debit card and looked through her phone to see her contacts.
As part of a plea agreement a felony count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony against Hutton was dropped. Hutton has 29 years of suspended prison time on condition of good behavior for 20 years and steering clear of illegal drug use. Judge Michael Garrett also ruled she is to have no contact for any reason with the victim in the case.
Garrett sentenced her to one year on the robbery count and five years on the possession of a firearm as a felon charge, a mandatory minimum.