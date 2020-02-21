BEDFORD — A Moneta woman was granted $25,000 bond Friday on charges she was abusing prescription drugs when she crashed into a man’s truck and killed him over the summer.
Brandi Michelle Credille, 35, was arrested last week on charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and two felony counts of child abuse from the Aug. 8 crash on Moneta Road.
She was driving a Dodge Caravan north near the Moneta post office when witnesses said she crossed into the southbound lane and briefly to the opposite shoulder, Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said at her bond hearing in Bedford Circuit Court. She hit a truck driven by William Lee Keeney head-on. He was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Nance said witnesses observed she seemed “subdued,” “out of it” and didn’t seem to be particularly concerned for her 2-year-old and 8-year-old children, who were in the car with her. He said she tested positive for having Oxycontin and Klonopin — a narcotic and a benzodiazepine, both with high potential for abuse — in her system.
Credille testified to having a prescription for Oxycontin as a pain reliever for five to six years and using it as needed, but Nance said she admitted at the scene to snorting the drug. Court documents show the Oxycontin and a straw were taken from her car. Messages on her phone pointed to “drug-seeking behavior” for various prescription medications, Nance added.
Linda Willis, Credille’s attorney, said she had issues with some of the evidence Nance referred to, mentioning her client was in and out of consciousness after the crash. She said Credille has things under control and has no prior criminal history.
Though Credille said she and one of her children were injured, they’re both doing fine now.
Nance said she isn’t necessarily a flight risk, having remained in Moneta six months after the crash, but expressed concern for the “deadly combination” of her driving and illegal use of prescriptions.
Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike pondered on the case silently before granting Credille a $25,000 cash bond or $50,000 property bond. He ordered her not to use alcohol, illegal drugs or drive.
She’s scheduled for a jury trial on June 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.