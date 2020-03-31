In a season of closures and postponements, Pittsylvania County has decided to indefinitely close the playgrounds and pavilions at its five parks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Playgrounds usually elicit smiles … to have to take that away, it just hurts your heart,” said Mark Moore, director of Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation.
The staff of just four people simply can’t keep up with daily sanitizations of all the equipment, Moore said.
“I don’t have the resources or the staffing to clean them as often as they need to be cleaned,” Moore said.
Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation has playgrounds at all four middle school locations: Titan Park, Hawk Park, Wildcat Park and Cavalier Park. In Hurt, Wayside Park, which is currently undergoing a major renovation, has a large playground that is only a few months old. At each of these parks, yellow caution tape stretches between and around the different pieces of equipment to notify visitors of their closure.
Tara Smith, a Kent State University professor of epidemiology who focuses on the transmissions of infectious diseases, thinks shutting playgrounds is prudent since children could directly spread the virus by coming in contact with each other or indirectly through the surfaces they touch.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the primary way that the novel coronavirus spreads is through person-to-person contact and “respiratory droplets,” but it also “may be possible” for someone contract the virus by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching their face.
“You could be touching surfaces that were coughed on or sneezed on,” Smith said.
Smith added the virus, which is more contagious than influenza but less contagious than the mumps, has a longer survival rate on surfaces than influenza does.
One study featured in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests the virus could live for as long as three days on plastic and stainless steel, but factors like temperature, humidity and UV light could have some impact on that.
However, the CDC also notes they still are learning how the disease spreads.
In a statement issued Monday, the National Recreation and Park Association recognized the importance of public playgrounds, but advised they should be closed for the time being.
“Given the current situation and the guidance from public health officials on physical distancing, limiting in-person social interactions, avoiding spaces where people congregate in close quarters, and the concerns around transmission of the virus being spread through surfaces, we believe that playgrounds and play structures should temporarily close in an effort to reduce community spread,” the statement read.
The statement also acknowledged these decisions should be made on a local level with consultation from local health officials.
For now, Danville Parks and Recreation will not close any of its playgrounds. Instead, staff are sanitizing the equipment every morning.
“They pretty much rinse it down with a bleach solution,” said Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks and Recreation.
Future closures of playgrounds are “on the table” as the department is watching the situation closely, Sgrinia said.
“At some point if we think that something is … attracting too many people then we would have to figure out a way to shut it down,” he said.
Danville Parks and Recreation has already closed all indoor amenities and restrooms. But neither Danville nor Pittsylvania County has closed trails. Parks and trails also play an important role during this time by providing an outlet for people who are otherwise stuck inside, Moore said.
“I think mental health is part of it, physical health … it gives them an opportunity to get out a little bit and also practice safe social distancing,” he said.
In Executive Order 55, which he issued on Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginians to stay at home, except for several exceptions. One of those exceptions is “engaging in outdoor activities, including exercise, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements.”
Throughout the past few weeks, the Danville Riverwalk Trail has remained busy, even as businesses shutter, schools close and the economy has come to screeching halt. Last week, a new walking trail opened in Gretna that runs from the Industrial Park to Centra Medical Center.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
