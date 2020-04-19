Although many businesses temporarily are shut down, one resilient couple in Sedalia has opened up an essential market and deli for Bedford area residents looking for a quick bite and a few grocery items.
“Anytime we’ve opened a business, it was a risky time,” Jann Sloper, co-owner of the new Millstone Market & Deli said Friday. “We never deviated from this vision. When everything happened, we said we’re moving forward. We said we’re going to do it and people would stop by and tell us they couldn’t wait for us to open.”
Owners Jann and Bob Sloper, who live just five minutes down the road, had their eyes on the property at 9058 Big Island Highway — formerly Millstone Tea Room — for about a year.
“We hated to see this property deteriorate. It was killing us,” she said.
The couple previously had owned Floors & More of Bedford as well as a gift shop inside the store. When Bob Sloper retired in August, Jan Sloper stayed on with a new owner until the end of February when the two decided they were ready for a new venture.
“We can’t sit still,” Jann Sloper laughed.
The building has been in existence since the 1930s.
The Millstone Tea Room was known for serving classic Southern and continental dishes using local and regional ingredients grown in Bedford and various parts of Virginia.
The sale, which took place in early January, included the business and the four-acre property. It also included all restaurant equipment, furniture, fixtures, several outbuildings and an apartment.
Running an operation like this is not brand new for the Slopers. When the couple lived in Western New York they owned and ran a Mexican restaurant.
As the old Millstone Tea Room sat vacant for more than two years, much of the historic building began to fall into disrepair, leaving the Slopers with a tall order in renovations before opening April 15.
“We’re fixer uppers in a sense, we can always see that vision, and people always said we were crazy when we said we were going to do this,” she said.
The Slopers got to work on repairing all the floors, many of which were rotted, completing plaster work, putting in new electrical and plumbing fixtures and painting the entire interior and exterior of the building.
The market is colorful and bright on the inside with light green, yellow and peach walls as well as primitive signage. As customers walk in the front door, one of the first sights is Bob Sloper’s 1947 Indian Chief motorcycle on display.
The Slopers transformed the former dining room into part convenience store, part deli, selling exclusively Boar’s Head meats and cheeses.
“We live out here, and the community out here…we just don’t like to drive into town,” she said.
The market is open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Slopers hope to open the side deck for live music and cornhole games when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Menu items include hamburgers, white hot dogs — a specialty of Western New York, and other deli sandwiches, as well as sides such as macaroni salad and baked beans. The convenience store sells dairy items as well as dry packaged foods such as cereal, pasta and other general grocery store foods.
The property includes a Quonset hut down by a creek at the back of the property that the Slopers are painting and working to restore into a one-night stay bunk house for bikers or hikers coming through the area.
Martin Leamy, membership director of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, said he liked the work the owners have done with the inside of the building, made to look like an old-timey general store.
“We’re happy to see another business open up, especially during these troubled times, and you know, especially since it’s the old Millstone Tea Room, we’re very excited to have it back in operation,” he said.
Paul and Serena Mayhew, residents of Bedford, drove in Friday afternoon on their Harley Ultra Classic.
Paul Mayhew took off work Friday to go riding with his wife and wanted to enjoy something local for lunch.
He had last been inside the building when it was the Millstone Tea Room.
“I really like it. I think it’s gonna be nice,” he said. “They were opening in the midst of all this; we want them to start strong. I love that people are invested in the community. I hope people will come and visit and make it a local stop.”
Jann Sloper said the response from the community has been overwhelming and humbling.
“Everybody knows everybody, everybody is family,” she said. ‘They’re all gracious, grateful people. It’s its own little community around here. It’s really neat.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
