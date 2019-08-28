With the kickoff of UVa and Virginia Tech football just a few days away, many fans in Lynchburg long accustomed to watching the games on television won’t be able to find the matchups in their cable lineups at home.
The ACC Network (ACCN) launched one week ago and had Central Virginia fans excited to watch both VT and University of Virginia athletics, among other schools in the conference. But many now realize their cable and satellite providers do not carry the service.
As of Aug. 28, providers in the area that do carry ACCN included DirecTV, Hulu Live, Playstation Vue, Shentel and Youtube TV — but popular providers like Comcast and Dish Network, which dominate much of the cable real estate in the area, do not.
Erica Dilk with Dish Corporate Communications said Wednesday the provider does not comment on negotiations and had nothing to add on the topic. John Demming, vice president of corporate communications for Comcast, would only say the company does not have an agreement at this time with ESPN, which owns the channel, to carry the ACC Network.
According to Comcast’s website, the company pays networks and local TV station owners to bring programming to its millions of customers, and the fees vary based on factors like type of content, popularity of the network and demand for content.
The website also states subscriber’s bills could increase due to programming additions by Comcast, which has a franchise to operate in Lynchburg.
“Programming costs for TV providers have increased more than 30% since 2012, according to third party researcher SNL Kagan,” the website states. ”We work hard to limit the impact of this on our customers’ bills, averaging less than a 4% increase per year.”
Kerri Potts with ESPN Communications said the sports channel is pleased with the distribution agreements it has in place and continues to have productive conversations with distributors across the ACC footprint.
According to the ACCN website, the network will offer 40 football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games and 250 Olympic sports events. The network also will provide original programming and behind-the-scenes access shows.
Joe Carr, regional manager for Buffalo Wing Wings, said the restaurant and sports bar has the network available through DirecTV.
In fact, the first ACC game of the season, Georgia Tech vs. Clemson, is being shown Thursday at the restaurant off Wards Road in Lynchburg.
Carr said as soon as the network began its advertising campaign for the programming, calls started coming in to the restaurant asking if it would be picked up, Carr said.
“It may not be the biggest matchup, but people still come out for them,” he said. “It’s a big deal. I definitely think there’s a demand for it.”
Adam Barker, a Lynchburg resident, said he has Comcast and was looking forward to this weekend’s season opener for Virginia Tech — Saturday at Boston College — but is unable to watch it.
“ESPN owns the rights to the new channel, and they don't seem overly interested in making it available to paying customers of all major carriers,” he said. “I know the UVa game is also scheduled to be on that channel earlier in the day, so lots of local people will be very upset on Saturday when they realize they can't watch their games.”
On the Virginia Cavaliers Facebook page, head football coach Bronco Mendehall spoke to fans in a video Wednesday asking them to demand Comcast carry the ACC Network.
Jason Bell, a Roanoke resident and Hoos fan, said he has seen many similar messages like this not only from UVa but from other schools urging fans to contact their provider. But Bell said this is not the responsibility of fans.
“The ACCN is a great idea and it gets the conference on par with other conferences like the SEC, who already has a network,” he said. “The network will provide a lot of revenue for the 15 schools in the ACC and it needed to come. However, I feel that the conference dropped the ball by not having more agreements negotiated and signed with more providers before launching.”
Bell, who has a subscription with Sling TV, a streaming service owned by Dish Network, said he still is deciding whether it’s worth it to switch providers to get one channel to watch a handful of games a year.
“I believe with the ACC trying to compete with other conferences like the SEC and Big Ten, which I have both of those networks on my current package, they have to get their network onto traditional cable/streaming packages to generate the revenue they desire,” he said.
Jim Daves, UVa assistant athletics director for media relations, said the school is not working on negotiations with ACCN, but the network is working with providers independently.
"If enough people make noise, ... I think Dish and Comcast and Cox are aware that there's a contingent of their subscribers," he said.
The good news for fans, though, is they have other options and can view the games outside of the traditional cable footprint, he added.
"We are trying to educate people on what those options are. Lots of providers offer free trials, so we suggest they take advantage of them," he said. "You might find you like that provider better. The last thing we want for fans to not be able to watch the games."