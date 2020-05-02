Though many shows and programs have been put on pause at the Academy Center of the Arts, its employees are finding new ways to continue serving the community through volunteerism.
With the assistance of donor support, the arts organization has been able to preserve its full-time staff members and provide part-time staff the ability to continue working as well through volunteer efforts at various food pantries and distribution sites.
Geoff Kershner, executive director, said the Academy has been talking about how to handle the pandemic in chapters.
“It felt a little bit like a tsunami. When we saw the wave coming, we went into an emergency mobilization period and during that time it was about shoring up cash and locking everything down so we could weather it and get through it,” he said.
He said the organization has been fortunate enough to continue operating with a combination of expense cutting, donor support and a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to businesses that keep workers on their payroll.
“We’re in a place where we can ride this out into the summer,” he said.
The next chapter was to address the Academy’s mission of serving the community through art and culture.
“We do view ourselves as a service organization and want to make this a better place to live and improve the quality of life,” Kershner said.
Because of fears about the coronavirus, many food pantries have reported a loss of volunteers during the pandemic, as more people stay home and follow social distancing guidelines.
“For us as a staff it’s been a really great thing in a terrible moment in that we have been able to touch into what’s going on in the social services sector in a deep and meaningful way,” he said. “It has helped us in our ability to feel proactive when we could feel stifled and strangled.”
Pam Trittipoe, bar and banquet manager at the Academy, said part-time associates include those who worked in the front of house and in the box office.
She said they have enough money from donors to keep staff working through the summer.
About five part-time employees are working with the public at the Lynchburg Daily Bread, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Park View Community Mission one to two days a week.
Trittipoe said the entire staff has been grateful they have been able to continue making money during this time while making a small difference within the community.
“The staff at the Academy are so committed to the organization,” she said. “Throughout this time, we’re all trying to find our place and our new roles and we want to make sure we’re consistently pushing forward and bettering the Academy and not just sitting back. We’re all asking ourselves if we’re doing enough.”
She said other part-time employees not comfortable working outside of the organization are sanitizing and cleaning the theater and getting it ready for patrons and artists for when it can reopen.
Trittipoe has been working weekly at the Lynchburg Daily Bread and said each employee has found where their heart lies and will probably continue serving with the organizations even after the pandemic has ended.
“You never want to ask your staff to do anything you wouldn’t do yourself,” she said. “We wanted to do the same things they’re doing and see and feel the experience they’re having. I’ve learned working [at the Lynchburg Daily Bread] that there are always new volunteers but the same staff. Everyone comes in not knowing each other but it is so smooth and organized and everyone’s heart is in it 100%. Everyone comes together for one purpose and it’s really beautiful.”
Hillary Duke, volunteer coordinator at the Academy, began by researching organizations in need to find places for staff members to serve during the pandemic.
Each week, the employees report back with their experience and comfort level. As they did so, more employees joined in.
“They feel safe and have realized what a good experience it was and it grew from there,” she said.
Duke has been working twice a week at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and gets to see the distribution side, where much of the food comes from that other nonprofit pantries serve to clients and guests.
“Everyone is having fun with it and sharing photos,” she said.
At first, the new experience was scary, she said. But after her first shift, Duke was excited to return each week.
“It’s easy and fulfilling. It’s something I would like to get my own volunteers to do as a group when things are safe and make it an outreach thing,” she said. “By doing this we also get to spread the word that the Academy is still here and we will be back to doing what we love, but in the meantime we’re doing what we can in other ways.”
Kershner hopes through the volunteering efforts a bond will be formed between the food pantries and the Academy and there will be a higher level of volunteerism.
“Once you’ve touched the need and seen it, it’s harder to walk away,” he said.
The Academy is still providing services for instructors and artists as well as for those who still want to engage with the arts through an at-home series which offers tutorials and live streaming of some performances.
“Visual programming is not a replacement for what is really vital, which is real human connection and gathering; but it’s what we can do now,” he said. “We will back. There’s going to be a lot of organizations that won’t make it through this, but we are, and a lot of it is accredited to this community. We’re as strong as those around us supporting us.”
