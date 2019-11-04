WHEN TO VOTE: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Any voter who already is in line at 7 p.m. may still vote.

Greater Lynchburg Transit Company is offering free rides all day.

VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS: Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of photo identification (photo ID) at the polls. Acceptable forms of identification include: valid Virginia driver’s license or identification card, U.S. passport, employer-issued photo ID, valid Virginia college or university student photo identification card, tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID, other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo identification cards.

STATE SENATE

23rd Senate District

Stephen D. Newman (R)

22nd Senate District

Mark J. Peake (R)

Dakota S. Claytor (D)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES

22nd House District

Kathy J. Byron (R)

Jennifer K. Woofter (D)

23rd House District

David A. Zilles (D)

Wendell S. Walker (R)

24th House District

Ronnie Campbell (R)

Christian Worth (D)

Eli Fishpaw (I)

59th House District

Matt Fariss (R)

Tim Hickey (D)

SELECTED CONTESTED RACES

Amherst County Sheriff

Noel D. DePalma

Luciano Freitas

George Lee

E.W. Viar

Appomattox County Board of Supervisors

Falling River District

John Hinkle

Chad Millner

Wreck Island District

Trevor Hipps

Bryan Moody

Appomattox County School Board

Wreck Island District

Jason Wells

Cindy Hall

Appomattox County Treasurer

Michael G. Gott

Victoria C. Phelps

Appomattox County Sheriff

Chris E. Sams

Donald D. Simpson

Bedford County School Board

District 5

Julie M. Bennington

Georgia Hairston

District 7

Martin F. Leamy

Patti M. Kese

Bedford County Board of Supervisors

District 6

Bob W. Davis

Andrew D. Dooley

District 7

Tamara F. Parker

Kevin S. Willis

Bedford County Sheriff

Tim Hayden

Mike Miller

James Kirkland

Bedford County Soil and Water Conservation Director

Peaks of Otter District

Isaiah Joseph Knight

Glen F. Witt

Richard P. Chaffin

Todd A. Kready

Campbell County Board of Supervisors

Altavista District

John E. Tucker

A. Dale Moore

Concord District

Matt W. Cline

Eddie Gunter

Spring Hill District

Kenny R. Brown

M. Charlie Millner Jr.

Preteasta B. Barksdale

Campbell County School Board

Sunburst District

R. Leon Brandt

Dean P. Cumbo *(has dropped out of race)

Campbell County Treasurer

Jane Eagle Bailey

Manda Witkowski

Sheila Smith

Campbell County Sheriff

Dwayne T. Wade

Terry A. Cook

Whit W. Clark III

Campbell County Soil and Water Conservation Director

Robert E. Lee District

Brandon T. Schmitt

Doug D. Perrow

Nelson County Board of Supervisors

South District

Robert G. "Skip" Barton Jr.

Larry Saunders

Nelson County Sheriff

David W. Hill

Daniel B. Jones

Nelson County Soil and Water Conservation Director

Thomas Jefferson District

Mark H. Campbell

David L. Collins

Kelsey A. Cowger

W.F. "Bill" Plyler II

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments