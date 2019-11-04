WHEN TO VOTE: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Any voter who already is in line at 7 p.m. may still vote.
Greater Lynchburg Transit Company is offering free rides all day.
VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS: Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of photo identification (photo ID) at the polls. Acceptable forms of identification include: valid Virginia driver’s license or identification card, U.S. passport, employer-issued photo ID, valid Virginia college or university student photo identification card, tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID, other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo identification cards.
STATE SENATE
23rd Senate District
Stephen D. Newman (R)
22nd Senate District
Mark J. Peake (R)
Dakota S. Claytor (D)
HOUSE OF DELEGATES
22nd House District
Kathy J. Byron (R)
Jennifer K. Woofter (D)
23rd House District
David A. Zilles (D)
Wendell S. Walker (R)
24th House District
Ronnie Campbell (R)
Christian Worth (D)
Eli Fishpaw (I)
59th House District
Matt Fariss (R)
Tim Hickey (D)
SELECTED CONTESTED RACES
Amherst County Sheriff
Noel D. DePalma
Luciano Freitas
George Lee
E.W. Viar
Appomattox County Board of Supervisors
Falling River District
John Hinkle
Chad Millner
Wreck Island District
Trevor Hipps
Bryan Moody
Appomattox County School Board
Wreck Island District
Jason Wells
Cindy Hall
Appomattox County Treasurer
Michael G. Gott
Victoria C. Phelps
Appomattox County Sheriff
Chris E. Sams
Donald D. Simpson
Bedford County School Board
District 5
Julie M. Bennington
Georgia Hairston
District 7
Martin F. Leamy
Patti M. Kese
Bedford County Board of Supervisors
District 6
Bob W. Davis
Andrew D. Dooley
District 7
Tamara F. Parker
Kevin S. Willis
Bedford County Sheriff
Tim Hayden
Mike Miller
James Kirkland
Bedford County Soil and Water Conservation Director
Peaks of Otter District
Isaiah Joseph Knight
Glen F. Witt
Richard P. Chaffin
Todd A. Kready
Campbell County Board of Supervisors
Altavista District
John E. Tucker
A. Dale Moore
Concord District
Matt W. Cline
Eddie Gunter
Spring Hill District
Kenny R. Brown
M. Charlie Millner Jr.
Preteasta B. Barksdale
Campbell County School Board
Sunburst District
R. Leon Brandt
Dean P. Cumbo *(has dropped out of race)
Campbell County Treasurer
Jane Eagle Bailey
Manda Witkowski
Sheila Smith
Campbell County Sheriff
Dwayne T. Wade
Terry A. Cook
Whit W. Clark III
Campbell County Soil and Water Conservation Director
Robert E. Lee District
Brandon T. Schmitt
Doug D. Perrow
Nelson County Board of Supervisors
South District
Robert G. "Skip" Barton Jr.
Larry Saunders
Nelson County Sheriff
David W. Hill
Daniel B. Jones
Nelson County Soil and Water Conservation Director
Thomas Jefferson District
Mark H. Campbell
David L. Collins
Kelsey A. Cowger
W.F. "Bill" Plyler II
