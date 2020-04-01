Instead of an orchestra pit, the sloping stadium seats of Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts and an audience hundreds strong, Drew Phillips and Kevin Chiarizzio performed in the nearly empty parking lot of Heritage Green Assisted Living in Lynchburg on Friday afternoon.
In front of them were two music stands. They were six feet apart.
Phillips and Chiarizzio, performers with the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, were playing for the residents of Heritage Green, who were listening through open windows and from a sparsely populated front porch.
With senior living facilities closing their doors to visitors across the country, seniors, the most vulnerable population to the coronavirus, are facing increased isolation during the pandemic.
Without visits from family and friends, group activities or trips into town, facilities are forced to find new ways to keep residents engaged.
It was Mike Lewis, executive director of Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra, who suggested in lieu of traditional performances, small groups from the orchestra perform live “window concerts” for senior living facilities around town.
Inspired by footage from Italy — groups of people singing from balconies even as death tolls climbed, amid a strict quarantine — Lewis said he wanted to bring music to the community.
“Strange times call for innovative thinking,” Lewis said. “This is what the symphony does. We bring music in … even if that means standing six feet apart outside of a building. If that’s what we have to do, then that’s what we will do.”
Playing a short set of about 15 minutes, with Phillips on French horn and Chiarizzio on trombone, residents of Heritage Green bobbed their heads or clapped their hands as they listened, tapping feet and smiles accompanying the duet.
Resident Gertrude Duval, 90, watched the performance from the shade of the porch awning. She said while it’s no country music, she enjoyed the symphony’s performance.
“It’s a real treat,” Duval said. Without outside entertainment to keep residents occupied, they “really miss it.”
Clarissa Chapman, activities director at Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care, said when Lewis pitched the idea, she responded in seconds.
“We are trying to find anything we can to keep them from getting bored,” Chapman said of Heritage Green residents. “To keep them thriving.”
Chapman said the facility modified existing activities to operate within the bounds of social distancing requirements. They still host bingo, trivia and exercise classes, but do so from the doorways of residents' rooms.
They also encourage independent activities, like adult coloring books, word searches, crosswords and crafts.
“We’re just trying to find ways to keep them busy until we can get back to our normal routine,” Chapman said.
Heritage Green, like other area assisted living facilities, encourages letter writing, video chats and phone calls for people to stay in contact with their loved ones.
Duval said she talks on the phone with her daughter nearly every night. It’s hard not seeing her in person, she said, but the calls help.
Eric Hayes, executive director at Cardinal Senior Living in Bedford, said the facility is pursuing similar ideas to stay connected with families on the outside.
A smaller facility with only 45 residents, Hayes said they make time to call each individual family, giving them updates and setting up video calls calls with residents.
“It’s an open line of communication,” Hayes said. “We are working through this thing.”
According to Denise Scruggs, director of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg, it is essential to keep up morale among residents of senior living facilities.
That’s where the music comes in.
“Music keeps us going,” said Hugh Ballou, board president of the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra. “It transcends all the barriers we’ve got.”
Scruggs said the orchestra’s new program is good for more than the spirit.
Listening to music boosts endorphins, lessens anxiety and, in turn, strengthens the immune system.
“All things we have to be doing right now in the midst of this crisis,” she said.
It is essential to find ways to practice safe socialization, Scruggs said. Be that phone calls, video calls, letter writing or window visits.
The Elms of Lynchburg, an assisted living community off Lakeside Drive, saw visits from high school students last week. Four students from Jefferson Forest High School gathered with homemade signs to visit with residents outside of their windows.
Tracy Mawyer, activities director at The Elms of Lynchburg, said even that simple gesture had residents smiling, waving and, at times, dancing at the sight of the students.
She said they have plenty of families come out to see loved ones. Even separated by a pane of glass, they will sit on opposite sides, mouthing words and “I love you’s” back and forth.
“The coronavirus, in spite of the pandemic going on, is bringing out the best in people,” Scruggs said. “We are coming together like we have not in years. Helping each other, thinking outside the box.”
Heritage Green set up a letter writing station in its lobby for family and friends of residents to leave notes and messages.
Bentley Commons at Lynchburg, another senior living facility, designated an entire area for window visits.
And two musicians, with no connection to an assisted living facility except for the community they live in, gathered in a parking lot to share what they could give.
“Every day, on a daily basis, families, friends and community members need to be reaching out to older adults,” Scruggs said.
Daily contact is a necessity, whether it’s sending cards, telling a funny story or sifting through old photographs with someone you love.
She encouraged families to establish a rotation, so that someone is touching base with a family member in assisted living every day.
Watch sitcoms. Send care packages. Or wait by a window long enough for a smile and a wave.
“We are all in this together, and we have to look out for each other,” Scruggs said. “It’s the only way we are going to get out at the end as better people and a stronger community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.