As wedding venues continue to populate the Lynchburg-area, prospective couples could soon have another vendor to choose from after the Campbell County planning commission recommended approval of a new location on Monday night.
Jennifer Schmidt is seeking a special permit to host weddings and special events on three acres of her property off of Spring Mill Road in Concord.
Schmidt inherited about 45 acres in 2017, and wants to generate income on the property without altering the existing land. Schmidt plans to host events in rented tents, and the property will still function as farmland — Schmidt currently rents to a farmer who raises cattle and hay on the property.
"The best part of my plan is I’ve got a beautiful farm, and it's still going to look like a beautiful farm," Schmidt said. "We’ll have weddings, cows or no cows … I want to preserve it the way it is."
Schmidt said the venue can host approximately 150 guests, with enough room for 50 people on event staff and catering.
In the future, Schmidt said the most she would ever build is a barn to host ceremonies and events. Clients would be able to choose the location of the event on her property, Schmidt added.
“My back view is a gorgeous sunset, there’s a beautiful weeping willow in the side yard, they could pick anywhere,” Schmidt said.
Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk said that the special permit is consistent with others commissioners have issued in the county, and that the commission has approved a number of these in the area.
Kirk emphasized that parking and noise are often the biggest concerns.
Schmidt indicated that she has more than an acre of land set aside for parking, and that events would be encouraged to end by 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request.
Another special permit was discussed Monday night for a request to operate a used car dealership on the property of the existing Golden Rule Auto Service in Rustburg on Village Highway.
Applicant Kent Shelton said that the dealership will not require any additional add-ons to the current building, and would operate mostly off of the internet — like Craigslist and Market Place on Facebook — with the existing office for the automatic repair service serving as a base for the dealership.
Shelton said there would be no more than 10 vehicles for sale at any time on the property, and he is hoping to move about three or four cars a month.
“I’m just getting on up in years and want to slow down a little bit and back off some of the major work … sell a few cars in the meantime,” Shelton said. “I’m not CARMAX, I’m just little ole’ me. Nothing will change around my shop where repair cars are going to be parked.”
The request created tension after the neighboring property owner spoke before the commission to air concerns — some spanning years — with the car lot and auto service.
Clarence Dowdy, owner and resident of the property on the east side of Golden Rule, said the neighboring lot was a “sore sight.” He cited scrap piles of tin and metal that encroaches on his land, border and fence disputes and cars missing the turn for the garage and using his driveway to turn around, often tearing up grass and lawn in the process.
Dowdy said he was not necessarily opposed to a car lot if a barrier could be built between the properties and vehicles would stop using his driveway.
His daughter, Sherry Dowdy Brady, future heir to the property, and his son, John Dowdy, also voiced concerns on Monday night.
Brady worried that the neighboring lot would become a “junk yard,” driving down surrounding property values, and that past property disputes could continue to cause friction.
“I don’t necessarily have a problem with whatever anybody is going to do on their land, if we’re good neighbors with each other, and if my dad said he would be comfortable with it if there’s a site barrier, then I support what he wants,” Brady said.
Despite a contentious dialogue between the neighbors, the planning commission noted that much of the tension lay with existing issues, and were not directly involved with the special permit request in question.
The commission unanimously recommended approval of the permit request, contingent on Shelton cleaning up his property in the next six weeks and further discussion on a vegetative barrier or fencing between the two property lines.
Both requests will be considered by the Campbell County Board of Supervisors at its Sept. 3 meeting.