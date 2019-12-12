From the Archives: 100 photos from the 2010s in the Lynchburg area
20191213_lna_news_webpromo
As the 2010s draw to a close, take a look back at 100 photos of news events and slices of life in Central Virginia during the decade. Some of the photos include notes from the photographers. See the gallery online at newsadvance.com/gallery
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.