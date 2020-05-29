At schools around the Lynchburg area, memorable moments from the spring semester have been stolen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prom, yearbook distribution, cap and gown pickup and graduation have been different for the Class of 2020.
But teachers, students and administrators at Bedford County Public Schools have been working to ensure their seniors still feel recognized during this abnormal graduation season.
Seniors at the division’s three high schools will be honored Saturday — originally scheduled to be the graduation day for Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Staunton River high schools. Instead of walking across the stage at the Vines Center on the campus of Liberty University as graduates have in the past, seniors will be invited to watch a senior recognition video on the division’s website and YouTube channel today.
Teachers at each of the high schools have worked over the past few weeks to create slideshow videos that highlight the schools’ seniors with their photos and some details about them, and short videos clips of students.
Alicia Morgan teaches journalism, yearbook and writing classes at Jefferson Forest and was given the task of creating the senior recognition video for her school.
For the past three weeks, Morgan said, her days have been consumed with searching through computer files for senior portraits and information about each senior and compiling the video that recognizes each one of them. The same is true for Kacey Overton, yearbook adviser at Liberty, and Leigh Ann Ellis, yearbook adviser and librarian at Staunton River.
“We’ve put a lot into this and really hope the seniors feel that support,” Morgan said. “We’ve gone to great lengths, and our motivation really is to recognize our students.”
While Jefferson Forest typically produces a short slideshow of senior memories for the graduating class, this process, Morgan said, has been far more extensive.
Morgan said she struggled to fit all the information seniors sent in onto one slide, so she added a slide for seniors to thank their families, friends and teachers. Pictures from the school’s cap and gown drive-thru pickup and fall events are also scattered throughout the video, Morgan said.
Losing the last two months of the school year also impacted the production of the yearbook, Morgan said.
Typically, spring sports and events, such as prom, are covered and used to fill space in the yearbook. This year, students in Morgan’s class decided to use the extra pages to honor their seniors with a magazine full of memories from their senior year.
Photos from the fall semester of their senior year, childhood photos, senior quotes, and photos and stories from their time at home during the school closure fill the 32-page magazine.
Morgan said she was moved by the excitement her students had for pulling the magazine together for the senior class. With schools closed, grading stopped; so their involvement was purely voluntary.
“I only had two seniors this year, so this was actually underclassmen wanting to do something special for the senior class,” Morgan said.
Every senior at the school will receive the magazine for free with their diploma on June 1, whether they bought a yearbook or not, she said.
“We want them to remember this year,” Morgan said. “Even though it’s kind of a sad situation, we wanted them to have something special.”
Staff at the three high schools also have taken to social media to recognize their seniors. Graduating seniors have been highlighted daily in posts on the Liberty High School Journalism Facebook page, which include the senior’s photos, future plans and favorite memories from their time at the school.
Students and teachers at Liberty aren’t the only ones showing support for the Class of 2020. At the old Bedford Middle School on Longwood Avenue, the more than 170 graduating seniors from Liberty are pictured on yard signs placed there by the Minutemen Club — a nonprofit club that assists the school’s athletic programs financially.
Overton said parents and students have engaged with the yearbook staff on Facebook and Instagram as the year has come to a close. At Staunton River, Ellis said several community members even showed their support to the senior class by sponsoring yearbook payments for seniors who could not afford to purchase one.
“The community really showed up for these seniors,” Ellis said. More than 40 yearbooks were donated to seniors.
Overton said she hopes the Class of 2020 enjoys watching the virtual recognition videos and reminiscing on the memories they made during their time in high school.
“I hope that it gives them some type of closure, but I know it’s not graduation,” Overton said. “I hope that it makes them happy.”
Patti Kese, president of the Parent Teacher Student Association at Jefferson Forest, said the Bedford County community has joined together to put on a socially distanced parade through Bedford for the Class of 2020 graduates on Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. Kese said, graduates are invited to decorate their cars and ride along as the community celebrates them. More information about the parade can be found on the “Bedford Va Parade of Grads” Facebook page.
Kese said Jefferson Forest is planning a diploma drive-thru for 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Monday. Students will receive paper diplomas that day, but not the hard covers. Kese said the school hopes to distribute those during an in-person ceremony this summer.
“Our county has not given up on an in-person graduation, and neither have we,” Kese said.
Following that pickup, Kese said seniors are welcome to stop by the old Monkee Joe’s at 15243 Forest Road in Forest for a photo opportunity with professional photographers. Kese said she hopes students are in their caps and gowns and bring their families.
Division administrators reiterated Saturday's virtual recognition is not replacing graduation, and they hope to hold an in-person graduation ceremony once it is safe to do so. The division is exploring the possibility of holding a ceremony in mid-to-late summer.
According to Ryan Edwards, spokesperson for the division, no plans for a graduation ceremony have been solidified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.