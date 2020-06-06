The crowd spilled out of Miller Park, enough people to flood both sides of Park Avenue, signs held high and voices raised in rallying chants. In the past week, several protests have been held around the city, but the Saturday afternoon protest, hosted by Black Lives Matter - Lynchburg, drew one of the largest crowds yet.
Hundreds of people answered the "call to collective action," gathering to protest not only the death of George Floyd, but police brutality, racial oppression and mass incarceration. In black T-shirts and black bandannas, group organizers demanded change before an impassioned audience.
Christian Glover-Tucker, an organizer for Black Lives Matter - Lynchburg, said it was a day that would go down in history. It was the start of a movement.
"This is a movement, this isn’t a one-time thing," Glover-Tucker said. "This is an everyday thing; we must fight every day until we really see change."
It was a sentiment echoed by Robert Flood, who said Lynchburg must tap into the national movement, and that they must continue to gather without another black person's death to ignite the flame.
"We can talk about this today, but what will happen tomorrow? What will happen the next day?" Flood said. "Let's continue to do this. Not just today, but tomorrow, and the next day."
For many, the protest represented a first step in mobilizing toward action. Like Prince Danso, who said he is used to reading about the tragedies online, about black men and women being shot and killed in the street, but years from now, he doesn't want to have been the kind of person who stayed home.
"From now on, I am going to take steps ... and if I see that someone is being oppressed, I am going to speak up. I am not going to be quiet again," Danso said. "I am not going to stay in my comfort zone, because if you stay in the comfort zone, sooner or later it is going to come to you. You are going to be the one on the ground with their knees on your neck."
Greg Pyton said protests like the one held Saturday bring awareness, and start a dialogue. Looking around, he saw people of different colors and ages interacting, and said a protest helps to bridge the divide of experience between different groups in the city.
"Before, there was not a dialogue. People weren't asking the uncomfortable questions," Pyton said. "People are wondering, 'Is it really as bad as they are protesting about?' Absolutely."
Protesters were encouraged to kneel in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount time ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd's neck — to live in the discomfort and the length of that time, in the intentionality of the action.
Many protesters, like Elmo Reid, want to see a concrete change in policy, and increased transparency among police and government officials.
"This is beautiful," Reid said, gesturing to the crowd around him, "but if we don't address the underlying issues, in relation to what happens as a result of these various policies in place that perpetuate institutional racism, these rallies are going to continue to happen."
Danso also called for police to be held accountable. He said he has been the victim of several unnecessary stops and searches, and wants police to have probable cause before they pull someone over, "not because of the color of their skin or how they perceive them to be."
Aly Che said she wants to see city officials take interest in "what the people want now, to hear our voices and know that we are really wanting change."
Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy was among the crowd at Saturday's rally, and said it was the city's responsibility to listen, and to assess the city's role going forward. She said she wants to bring these voices into discussions of policy and regulations, and continue fighting economic disparity, a mission she said the city has been working on "for multiple years."
"While we have been working to put tools in place to put a framework in place, this is the meat of the framework," Tweedy said. "This is the body taking form, this is democratic ... government at work, and we have to go with the people."
Organizers urged the audience to vote, encouraging all to register, and even offering resources to register at the rally. They encouraged people to spend money at local black-owned businesses, and said this weekend represents a push to "buy black."
With children running among the crowd, free water, hot dogs and burritos being passed around and the grill fired up at the Miller Park pavilion, the protest felt like a coming together of community. It ended with a march looping the surrounding city blocks, with chants loud enough to be heard across the park.
Organizers stressed a desire to protest peacefully, actively working with law enforcement and Lynchburg Parks and Recreation to put on the event.
"I think this is Lynchburg," Tweedy said of the protest. "I think everyone is tired of being tired ... there comes a time when you have to stand."
