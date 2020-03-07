Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. West Lafayette, Indiana. Saint Paul, Minnesota. Lynchburg, Virginia.
Since 1958, Carla Heath has been a member of the League of Women Voters in every city she's lived. She's been a part of the Lynchburg branch since the mid-80s, and is currently the branch president.
"I care about the democratic process," Heath said. "The only way that the democratic process works is if citizens are engaged."
On Friday evening at an exhibit opening in the Lynchburg Museum on Court Street, Heath leaned over a spread of yellowing newspaper clippings and black and white photographs. The photos captured women in dark blouses and practical skirts, clustered in groups, deep in conversation. A stamp over one photo dated it to 1959.
It was the Lynchburg league as it was established in the 50s; with women gathering as part of a nonpartisan, political organization to encourage informed and active participation from residents.
Despite the decisiveness of the women in the photographs — among them the founder of the Lynchburg branch and the first woman elected to represent Lynchburg in the House of Delegates, Joan Jones — Heath pointed closely at the caption of the photograph.
In it, each woman was identified only by her husband's first and last name, preceded by "Mrs."
Heath just shook her head.
Though the mood was buoyant, with visitors hoisting wooden suffragist signs, donning sashes and flat-brimmed hats, Heath said it was obvious how far women have come, and how much further they have left to go.
It has been 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. The Lynchburg Museum System is commemorating the centennial in a four part exhibit, slated to last all of 2020. The museum kicked off the exhibit on Friday night with part I, titled "The Battle for Ratification."
Throughout the year, the museum will host two traveling exhibits, programs, events and panels in conjunction with the anniversary.
"We have to continue to fight. It is important for women to be at the table," said former Lynchburg league president Arelia Langhorne. "There are things you have to do to break the ceiling. Women have been fighting a long time."
Though home to nationally recognized suffragists, like mother and daughter Elizabeth Langhorne Lewis and Elizabeth Otey, Director of the Lynchburg Museum System Ted Delaney said the culture in Lynchburg in the early days of the movement was deeply anti-suffrage.
"Unfriendly may not even be strong enough — maybe hostile," Delaney said.
Despite this, local suffragists persevered, handing out fliers along Main Street, circulating petitions and lobbying the governor for the right to vote.
Lewis helped carry the Virginia banner in the national suffrage parade in Washington, D.C. in March 1913, and in August 1917, she and her daughter joined other suffragists in picketing the White House.
Lynchburg Museum System Curator Emily Kubota said some accounts of this story say the women were attacked by naysayers, their banners ripped from their hands and torn apart.
"The strength of character these women had, and the courage they had to do this," Delaney said. "That strikes me as the heart of this story."
It was a movement that cut across social divisions and categories, Delaney said. "It brought these women together. They made a difference in Lynchburg."
The exhibit was careful to acknowledge that though women were united in many ways, the movement was often divided along racial lines. Large local suffragists groups were mostly white. Despite socioeconomic inclusion and the crossing of party lines, black women were largely excluded from local suffrage leagues.
"The struggle continues," said Cheryl Glass-Cabell, president of the Lynchburg Voters League, an organization established in 1936 to ensure full voter registration, education and participation from the African American community in Lynchburg.
She attended the exhibit Friday night, and spoke briefly before the assembled crowd to promote the organization and its newly opened headquarters on Grace Street. She was excited to see a section of the exhibit dedicated to African American women in Lynchburg, like the first three African American women to register to vote in 1920: Lucy Bolding Stephens, Lugie Buck Ferguson and Virginia Cabell Randolph.
"It's always taboo to talk about race relations," Glass-Cabell said. "We don't learn black history in school."
Though women were technically granted the right to vote in 1920, in reality, the privilege was often only accessible to white women. A number of barriers still faced women of color, particularly those inhabiting southern states. Obstacles like intimidation, poll taxes and literacy tests kept people from voting, and it wasn't until the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965 that many of these barriers were eliminated.
Glass-Cabell flipped through a booklet on the League of Women Voters booth, turning to the back page where statistics were listed for 1958. Though 14,629 Lynchburg residents were registered to vote, only 12,300 were "eligible." The rest were deemed ineligible because of a failure to pay the poll tax.
"When you walk into a place like this you get chills," Glass-Cabell said, gesturing to the exhibits. "To read 1958, that's so close to my heart."
It was the year after she was born, when her parents would have been going to the polls to try to cast their ballots.
Many museums feel to her as though there is a barrier to entry, she said. But to have exhibits specifically remembering African American history, it opens doors.
"We didn't just arrive here overnight," Kubota said of the progress a century later. "A lot of people had to suffer quite a bit."
Kubota said this is her first time in five years curating an exhibit specifically focused on women, one that strays from traditional past exhibits by relying less on artifacts, and more on technology and immersive storytelling.
Stephanie Keener, member of the board of directors of the League of Women Voters of Lynchburg, also spoke before the crowd at the exhibit opening. Her remarks, though weighted, drew laughs from the audience:
"During the suffrage movement, opponents argued that women didn't have the mental capacity to follow politics," Keener said.
"And I hope those old guys are rolling in their graves."
