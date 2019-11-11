Thank you for Reading.
A victory in last Tuesday's election has brought the residents of Timber Lake in Campbell County to their last hurdle. Next Monday, one final referendum could cement an effort more than 30 years in the making.
This election follows years of efforts to form a watershed improvement district. Its creation was necessary to allow residents to dredge Timber Lake, hoping to reverse decades of damage and compounded sedimentation that threatens its health, according to DD Gillett, president of the Timberlake Homeowner’s Association.
Residents in the area started researching what it would take to form a watershed improvement district for Timber Lake following a 1995 flood that broke the lake’s dam and killed volunteer firefighter Carter Martin and area resident Doris Stanley, said Gillett.
Later, heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding would act as a wake-up call — like the 2016 floods that felled a number of trees into houses and into the lake. Community members started meeting in earnest in June 2016 and formed a watershed improvement district team for the Timber Lake area. But Gillett said it “lacked administratively” in the ability to collect taxes to put toward lake improvement efforts — namely, dredging the coves to remove silt buildup that flows into the lake.
The Nov. 5 victory was the first part of two final referendums that, if passed, will give the Timberlake Watershed Improvement District the power to levy a tax and incur indebtedness or issue bonds for the purpose of constructing improvements to check erosion, provide drainage, collect sediment, and/or stabilize the runoff of surface water into Timber Lake.
With 250 eligible voters, the "qualified voter referendum" last Tuesday was conducted by the general registrar of Campbell County, Kelly Martin, and required a majority of the qualified voters within the Watershed Improvement District territory to vote yes on two questions in order to pass the referendum.
Martin said it's a unique situation, and a vote unlike anything the county has seen before.
About 83% of voters, or 138 people, voted "yes" to allowing the improvement district to levy a tax, and about 84% of voters, or 140 votes, voted "yes" to giving them the power to incur indebtedness or issue bonds. The referendum did not stipulate how much the tax would be or provide any parameters for debts or bonds.
"We had a huge turnout from this community," Gillett said of the election. "We were extremely happy. We are now down to one last referendum, and it's the one that matters."
On Nov. 19, the Robert E. Lee Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct the final "landowner referendum" at the Timberlake United Methodist Church. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
While the first election was for all qualified voters within the Watershed Improvement District, this election is for all owners of land within the improvement district. Though the ballot will ask the same questions — regarding the improvement district's power to levy a tax, incur indebtedness or issue bonds — it must have a two-thirds majority of landowners owning at least two-thirds of the total land area approval in order to pass.
There are 156 landowners inside the improvement district boundary, Gillett said. "This is a much tougher referendum."
"By the end of the 19th, we will have done something that this community has wanted for a very long time, but has never been able to accomplish," Gillett said. "We are actually changing the history of our lake."
Robert E. Lee Soil & Water Conservation District Campbell County Director Doug Perrow said this referendum is "putting the bow on the Christmas package," and they are anticipating a good outcome.
"It's something that needs to be done," Perrow said. "It's ensuring clean, quality water for recreation. It's one of those things where not enough attention is being called today to our most precious commodity — which is water."
Through Timber Lake resident's efforts, Perrow said they are paving the way for other communities to do this in the future. They have already received inquiries from other communities wanting to get started.
Both referendums must pass for the Watershed Improvement District to move forward with its plans. If they win on Nov. 19, Gillett said the next step is to seek out a lender for the funds they need to dredge the five coves of the lake.
"It will be a spectacle to watch," she said.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
