BEDFORD — About half of the town of Bedford was without water for several hours Friday afternoon because of a waterline rupture along Orange Street, according to officials with the Bedford County Water Authority.
A team was deployed early Friday to isolate the incident and restore water to those affected, according to the Authority.
According to Cody Lawhorn, with the Bedford Regional Water Authority, a waterline between the 700 to 900 blocks of Orange Street in Bedford was ruptured Friday morning, which resulted in a disruption in water services for a large portion of the town.
“Our crews got to work on it right away,” Lawhorn said Friday afternoon. “They have been working diligently since it was reported.”
Lawhorn said the BRWA could not provide an estimate Friday on how many customers were affected, however, crew members with the Bedford County Water Authority working on the waterline said the rupture caused about half of the town to be without water for several hours.
“I think at least half of the town between 221 and Falling Creek Road were affected,” a crewman along Orange Street said Friday. “We have gotten plenty of calls from this half of town.”
Maurice Ethridge — a resident of Orange Street — said water was restored to his home within three hours.
“It wasn’t too bad,” Etheridge said. “The drought was outside for so long I guess it coming inside for a few hours isn’t too bad.”
An employee at the Walmart in Bedford said water service was disrupted for about four hours Friday.
“We didn’t have anything for a while,” she said. “Then the water came shooting out and we had to let the water run for a few minutes until it wasn’t cloudy.”
