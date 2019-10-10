Water Main Break detour map
Graphic courtesy of City of Lynchburg

Rivermont Avenue is closed near Oakwood Country Club due to to a water main break at the intersection of Rivermont and Link Road, the city's water department said.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible in order to prevent more traffic delays during the morning commute," the Lynchburg Department of Water Resources said on social media.

The department described the following detours in place:

"Westbound traffic on Rivermont Avenue (headed away from Lynchburg) is being detoured onto VES Road to Williams Road to Trents Ferry Road.

"Eastbound traffic on Rivermont Avenue (headed into Lynchburg) is being detoured onto Parkland Drive to Link Road. Citizens who use Link Road should find an alternate route other than Rivermont Avenue until further notice."

The water department added, "Residents in the area may also experience discolored water or low water pressure while the water main is being repaired. Crews are still evaluating the break and will advise if a boil water notice is necessary. Watch for updates throughout the day."

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Matt Busse at (434) 385-5534 or mbusse@newsadvance.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments