University of Lynchburg President Kenneth Garren conferred degrees to 59 doctoral degree candidates, 56 master’s degree candidates, and 335 undergraduate degree candidates via video on Saturday.
“I know you’re excited and happy to receive your degree today, but I also know that you must feel some sadness,” Garren said in a YouTube video distributed Saturday. “I, too, share your disappointment, because a college graduation ceremony is a very important milestone in everyone’s lives. I understand your sadness and frustration because we have lost a lot of these last few months.”
Saturday's graduation marked Garren's final commencement as he steps down after nearly two decades. In November UL named Alison Morrison-Shetlar as its 11th president, making her the first woman president of the 116-year-old school. Her term begins in July 2020 after the retirement of Garren, whose contract expires at the end of June 2020.
Speaking via video U.S. Senator Mark Warner delivered Saturday's commencement address.
His advice to this years graduate: “Don’t be afraid to fail.”
“I’ve probably learned as much, if not more, from my failures in life, than I have from my successes,” said Warner who saw two business failures before succeeding. “Don’t be afraid to take risks. And if you fail, pick yourself up and try again.”
Warner advised students to stay engaged as citizens and say "thank you" to those who helped them along the way.
In April, 37 Doctor of Medical Science degrees were conferred by the university.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.