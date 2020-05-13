Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Wards Road convenience store with a machete late Tuesday night.
The man walked into the Marathon Quick-E at 2209 Wards Road that night wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black mask on his face and carrying a machete, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.
He "obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the business" and then ran out of the store toward Sheffield Drive, the release states. LPD described him as a black man standing at between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. Officers responded to the store at 11:52 p.m.
A video and photo from store surveillance footage that LPD released don't appear to show the machete or robbery itself.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or robbery to call Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, or enter an anonymous tip at http://p3tips.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.