UPDATE: Lynchburg city officials held a news conference Monday in the aftermath of protests that turned violent Sunday night, declaring a local state of emergency and saying residents can expect to see a heavy police presence for the foreseeable future.
City Manager Bonnie Svrcek asked residents to respect a voluntary curfew of 8 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Svrcek said the city does not have the authority to impose a mandatory curfew.
Mayor Treney Tweedy said the violence and destruction of property in the city is "unacceptable."
"We should be better than this. I pray that we are. I pray that we can be," she said.
Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said the city has seen several peaceful protests since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
"However, to be clear, last night's actions turned into a riot, not a protest," Zuidema said.
Zuidema described police officers constantly pelted by rocks and bricks while handling the situation at 5th and Federal streets, when officers were called to address a disorderly crowd.
One officer, Zuidema said, was sent to the hospital after a brick broke his face shield and struck his face. The officer is out of the hospital now with stitches. Three LPD vehicles were damaged, possibly totaled; one vehicle was shot five times.
Zuidema said the police department will maintain a "heavy police presence" and is pursuing additional charges related to the incident.
Zuidema noted local militia members were on the scene inside Fifth & Federal Station but were not invited by police.
He also said police are investigating claims that shots were fired from the roof of the restaurant, and charges will be filed if those claims are found to be true.
This is a breaking news update.
EARLIER: The Lynchburg Police Department said two people were arrested and several officers were injured during protests Sunday night in the city.
The department said in a news release that officers responded at 9:12 pm. to the intersection of 5th and Federal streets for a "disorderly crowd blocking the roadway." Protesters threw rocks and assaulted the officers, police said, and several officers were injured; one officer was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The department said officers ordered the crowd several times to disperse and eventually used a chemical agent.
A Campbell County man was charged with throwing a projectile missile at an occupied building and unlawful assembly. Another person was taken into custody at 12th and Church streets; police have not yet released details of that arrest.
Property along 5th Street, police cars and the Virginia ABC store at 12th and Church streets were damaged during the ongoing incident, police said.
