Lynchburg officials declared a local State of Emergency for the city Monday and implemented a curfew in the aftermath of a Sunday night protest that led to the destruction of property and the injury of several Lynchburg Police Department officers.
Following an emergency meeting of Lynchburg City Council on Monday afternoon, council adopted an ordinance that gives the Lynchburg Police Department the power to issue misdemeanor citations for anyone in violation of curfew.
The LPD will begin enforcing the new curfew ordinance Tuesday night between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
Although non-violent protests have been held in Lynchburg in the wake of Floyd’s death, Sunday night’s was the first to escalate.
Other localities on Monday said their law enforcement agencies were preparing in case protests begin to organize in the counties, hoping to encourage positive community relations and facilitate safe protests.
No protests have been reported in the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, or Campbell as of Monday afternoon.
At a press conference Monday, Lynchburg officials and organizers condemned protesters for “conducting criminal behavior."
Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy called the behavior “unacceptable,” and called for people to “advance the cause of equality” without violence.
Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said the LPD supports the right to protest, but Sunday night turned into "rioting." He stressed that for much of the afternoon the protests were "peaceful," and it was only after dark that things began to escalate. One officer, Zuidema said, was sent to the hospital after a brick broke his face shield and struck his face. The officer is now out of the hospital with stitches. Three LPD vehicles were damaged, possibly totaled; one vehicle was shot five times.
While on the scene, the LPD deployed tear gas and chemical agents against the protesters. He said the police department will maintain a "heavy police presence" for the foreseeable future and is pursuing additional charges related to the incident.
Zuidema said local militia members were on the scene inside Fifth & Federal Station but were not invited by police.
The Campbell County Militia issued a news release on Monday night thanking the LPD and surrounding law enforcement agencies for their handling of the "riot" at Fifth & Federal on Sunday night.
According to the release, the militia was invited by one of the owners of the restaurant, fearing it would be "burnt to the ground." It states the militia followed all orders from local law enforcement, and that no firearms were discharged by its members at any point.
Zuidema said police are investigating claims that shots were fired from the roof of the restaurant, and charges will be filed if those claims are found to be true.
“We can’t let [Lynchburg] be destroyed regardless of how you feel about the Lynchburg Police Department, how you feel about a business, how you feel about what took place in Minneapolis,” Zuidema said.
Nicholas George, organizer of a group called The Listening, that works to provide a platform for dialogue in the community, said he could understand the anger that protesters felt, and said last week he had battled the same feelings.
"I was exhausted somehow trying to find the strength, the words, the energy to explain why people are tired. It seems there are a lot of angry and tired people in Lynchburg," George said. He urged for more community care and trauma care for people of color in Lynchburg.
"Martin Luther King is very often quoted in these situations, but he has also said that ‘rioting is the language of the unheard,’” George said. “We need to start listening if change is going to happen.”
Shelby Eubanks was in the sparse audience at the press conference, and left feeling disheartened. She said many black people had to be wary of protesting because of the potential for police violence.
"We are just getting attacked, more and more and more, and we need somebody to stand up to it that's not us, [someone] that's not our color. And that's a shame, but that's the reality. That's what kept us in the house," Eubanks said.
She said it isn't about the city's response — it's about what city leaders are actually going to do.
"Everybody loves to say something, but what are you all going to do about it?” Eubanks said. “We’ve been fighting this, but we cannot do it alone.”
Monday evening, more non-violent protests began to surface around the city from Monument Terrace to Miller Park. More than 100 people gathered at the park around 6:30 p.m., hoisting cardboard signs and waving at passing cars. Cars blared their horns in support, and the audience led call and response chants, like "no justice, no peace," and "I can't breathe."
Nicole LeSane, said other protests had been canceled because of threats of violence, but to her, that was all the more reason to gather.
"In my opinion, that's letting them silence us. I'm not for that. And I will continue to speak out," LeSane said. Though she added a sentiment echoed by many protesters: if anything turns violent, she's out of there.
"I have children, I can't risk that," said Ashley Phetteplace, who was also at Miller Park protesting.
"The death of George Floyd sparked it, but that wasn't the first death that sparked outrage, and it won't be the last," LeSane said. "We need to keep standing up and keep speaking until it is the last."
Another protest is being hosted by the Lynchburg Branch of the NAACP Tuesday at 11 a.m. Protesters will gather at the top of Monument Terrace downtown.
