A home on the 200 block of Bobwhite Road in Amherst County where a 92-year-old woman was killed and her daughter was injured in a shooting was fired into about eight times, according to a search warrant filed in the homicide case.
Justin Jay Sales, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 25 killing of Doris T. Puleio, who was found dead when the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene near midnight. Her daughter, Trudy Ann Goetz, 74, was wounded and is recovering, Sheriff E.W. Viar said while announcing Sales’ arrest Wednesday.
Sales, who resides on Earley Farm Road in Amherst, also is charged with malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was taken into custody without incident.
Viar has not disclosed a motive for the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. He said Sales and the two women are not related.
A search warrant filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court on Tuesday states at 11:41 p.m. June 25 approximately eight gunshots were fired into the home at 210 Bobwhite Road. Puleio was presumably asleep in bed in a dark room with a night light, the search warrant states. Goetz was sitting on a couch in an adjacent room reading a book and/or watching television in a lighted room, the warrant states.
All eight spent cartridges were recovered outside the residence, according to the search warrant. The suspect never entered the residence and eventually left the scene in an unknown fashion with unknown transportation, according to the warrant.
Sales had an attorney advisement hearing Thursday in Amherst General District Court, records show. Scott De Bruin has been appointed to represent Sales, records show.
Sales’ preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15 in Amherst General District Court.
Staff writer Richard Chumney contributed.Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.