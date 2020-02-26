With temperatures hanging out in the 40s, 50s and even 60s some days in Lynchburg and surrounding counties, the lack of winter weather has done more than just disappoint school kids.
With no accumulated snow in the city this winter, Gaynelle Hart, director of Lynchburg Public Works, said the warm weather is both a blessing and a curse.
For new employees, snow is a chance for them to get front-seat training on the snow equipment and on the roads. On the other hand, the 24-hour snow removal schedule can be an inconvenience for employees when they have to work 12-hour shifts.
With no snow means comes other work that would normally have to be pushed off until after the snow melts.
“It makes us get a lot more work done, for sure,” she said. “There’s plenty of work that needs to be done.”
With the lack of snow, crews have been doing more maintenance work such as grinding stumps, planting trees, picking up trash on the side of the road, landscaping, mulching and working on stormwater projects.
Hart said the city’s operating budget this year for snow removal is $297,570 and the reserve for snow, streets and bridges is $250,000. None of it has been touched this year.
She said she likes to start the winter season with two full salt barns filled with about 8,000 tons of salt that is used to melt snow on the roads. If there is no snow this year, it will just be used the following winter.
Some employees actually enjoy snow removal because it’s a challenge and something different to do.
“It’s a time we all come together and feel like we’re serving the citizens,” Hart said.
The warm weather is definitely out of the norm, she said.
“Usually we have half a dozen call-outs each year,” she said. “It’s hard to predict but it’s been an unusual year for sure.”
She remembers some winters when the city has had so much snow that other kinds of work couldn’t be done until much later in the year.
“We have had winters where we had snow in January and it stuck around all winter long,” she said. “It helps us get ahead on maintenance work without so much of it.”
Paula Jones, communications manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation's Lynchburg District, said the area has had a significant amount of rain and as a result crews have dealt with flooding issues.
“The flooding has resulted in road closures, some repairs and delays of other work. Crews have been doing tree limbing, brush cutting, drainage work and roadside clean up among other activities,” she said.
Jones said the area has seen snow storms in late February and March in the past.
“Winter is far from over. We remain prepared,” she said.
VDOT has $205 million budgeted for snow removal during the winter of 2019 through 2020. Of this, the Lynchburg District was allocated $6 million.
That money is part of the overall state maintenance funds, so what is not used specifically for snow removal is used for maintenance work, she said.
The amount budgeted each year is generally based upon an average of funds used in a five-year period of winter weather.
Chuck Overstreet, owner of Overstreet Hardware and Rentals, said he still is prepared for winter weather.
“It can come in March,” he said. “In the '90s there was a major winter storm in March and we got 12 inches of snow with high winds. No one was expecting it. People were gardening.”
Even so, Overstreet has started pulling spring merchandise out early.
He said customers have already started purchasing grass seed, fertilizers and lawn and garden products.
“Thankfully no one can control the weather and all we can do is what we can do,” he said. “We merchandise the product and have the product, so now we’re preparing for what we think will be an early spring.”
He jokingly added he was glad his primary business isn’t selling snow shovels.
