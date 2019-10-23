Weather Alert

...FROST EXPECTED TONIGHT UNTIL SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK ON THURSDAY IN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS AND LOW LYING AREAS OF THE PIEDMONT... .HIGH PRESSURE WILL PROVIDE CLEAR SKIES, DRY AIR, AND LIGHT WINDS THAT SHOULD ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO DROP TO NEAR OR SLIGHTLY BELOW FREEZING BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING IN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS - WITH NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES ALSO POSSIBLE IN LOW LYING AREAS OF THE PIEDMONT. AS A RESULT, FROST WILL DEVELOP THAT MAY KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION THAT IS UNCOVERED OR LEFT OUTSIDE. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...DEVELOPMENT OF FROST. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...TONIGHT UNTIL SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK ON THURSDAY. * TEMPERATURE...LOWER TO MID 30S IN LOW LYING AREAS OF THE PIEDMONT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DEVELOPMENT OF FROST WILL BE THE MOST PREVALENT IN LOW LYING AREAS AND CLOSE TO AND ON THE GROUND. * IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE MAY BE KILLED DUE TO FROST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT A SUFFICIENT AMOUNT OF FROST IS EXPECTED THAT MANY SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS, IF LEFT OUTDOORS OF IF LEFT UNCOVERED, MAY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED OR KILLED. &&