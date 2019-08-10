As the 50th anniversary of the unprecedented flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Camille approaches, there are a couple ways to learn more about the storm and remember those who died.
Camille Commemoration
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18
Where: Nelson County High School, 6919 Thomas Nelson Highway Lovingston.
This memorial event will remember those who lost their lives Aug. 19 and 20 in the unprecedented flooding that hit Nelson County from the remnants of Hurricane Camille through photographs and music.
For more information, visit www.nelsonhistorical.org, email info@nelsonhistorical.org or call (434) 263-8400.
Commemorating Camille, a new book of photographs and stories of the impact of Hurricane Camille on the land and people of Nelson County is being compiled by the Nelson County Historical Society.
The book will feature more than 150 photographs, many rarely seen before, as well explanations of the weather phenomenon that caused more than 27 inches of rain to fall on the county in that night and how the subsequent flooding and landslides killed 124 people.
Hardcover editions can be purchased for $40 and soft cover editions for $30.
Books will be available for pickup at the Oakland Museum after Aug. 19.
For more information, visit www.nelsonhistorical.org, email info@nelsonhistorical.org or call (434) 263-8400.