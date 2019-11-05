The News & Advance staff
Concerned about everything from public safety to education, more voters than expected flocked to polling stations Tuesday in the Lynchburg area.
At some locations, such as Calvary Baptist Church in Concord, poll workers were greeted by more than two dozen anxious voters when they arrived to open the doors in the morning. Having someone waiting for the polls to open at 6 a.m. is not uncommon, said Bud Pickett, chief of the Concord precinct. Having 25 people is, he said.
Don Wooldridge, chief officer of elections at the Spring Hill District precinct in Campbell County, said voters had been pulled to the polls on an off-election year because of the sheriff’s race and added he was surprised by the steady stream of campaigners who had camped out at the precinct all day. Debra Cruise was set up near a plastic folding table outside the church to support Campbell County Sheriff’s candidate Whit Clark III, whom she has known for more than 30 years.
“He’s looking to work with the whole community. That’s who he is,” Cruise said. She added the sheriff’s race was the most important race for her because it affects all of Campbell County — “From drugs and crimes, it’s going to effect all of us.”
Tuesday evening voter numbers were unavailable in Campbell County, but according to General Registrar Kelly Martin, turnout appeared to be greater than it was in 2015.
Lynchburg General Registrar Christine Gibbons said by 5 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 25% of voters in Lynchburg had cast ballots — shattering the 10% total turnout seen in 2015.
Delores Fowler, precinct chief at the R.S. Payne Elementary School polling station in Lynchburg, said by 6:30 p.m., 815 people had voted.
“I think this was just a little busier compared to last year,” Fowler said.
In past years without a statewide race on the ballot, turnout across the commonwealth of Virginia has hovered just under 30%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. By dinnertime Tuesday, some localities had already surpassed that.
By 4 p.m., turnout in Bedford County had surpassed 31%, according to Bedford County General Registrar Barbara Gunter. She said she had anticipated increased turnout over previous years because of a spike in absentee ballots.
“I’m pleased with what we’re seeing,” Gunter said. “It’s sort of what I expected.”
By noon, Gunter said a total of 11,710 votes had been cast in Bedford County, about 20% of the total number of registered voters in the county.
“We are projected to hit about 45% voter turnout,’” Gunter said. “This election is bringing a lot of people out.”
Bedford County Board of Supervisors candidate for the District 7 seat, Supervisor Kevin Willis said the voter turnout seemed higher than when he campaigned for the board of supervisor seat in 2015.
“It’s good to see the community so involved,” Willis said Tuesday at the Bedford Library. “That is what local government is all about.”
Patti Kese — the challenger of the District 7 seat on the Bedford County School Board — agreed.
“This is the first election that I’ve been on this side of things,” Kese said. “But it’s good to see that so many people are coming out and getting involved.”
At the Bedford Welcome Center polling site, precinct chief Bob Riggle said 617 voters in the precinct had cast ballots by noon.
“We had more than 300 before 10 a.m.,” Riggle said. “We have been pretty steady all day.”
In Nelson County, voter turnout quickly surpassed voter turnout in 2015. By 8 a.m., 1,097 ballots had been cast compared to 805 at the same time four years ago.
“Compared to 2015, we are ahead,” Nelson County Registrar Jacqueline Britt said at 10 a.m.
By 4 p.m., nearly 44% of Nelson County voters had visited the polls, Britt said.
“Things are going well, voting is brisk,” she said. “We’re sailing along at this point.”
In nearby Amherst County, voter turnout had reached 30% by Tuesday evening, a sharp increase from 17% just a few hours earlier, according to General Registrar Francine Brown.
“That’s a big increase,” Brown said. “I’m impressed.”
In Appomattox, more than 400 voters had cast their ballots by 4 p.m. at the Stonewall Convenience Center in the Wreck Island District of Appomattox County. Outside the precinct, sandwiched between the cinderblock building and metal dumpsters, Trevor Hipps, a candidate for Appomattox County Board of Supervisors, chatted with voters as they made their way into the polling station.
Hipps said he felt good about the day and the nice weather had a hand in driving people to the polls.
