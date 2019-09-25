Lynchburg residents who have not yet registered to vote in Lynchburg or need to make changes to their name and/or address must file a voter registration application by Oct. 14.
To register or update information, visit https://www.elections.virginia.gov; stop by the registrar’s office at 825 Kemper Street, Suite A; or call (434) 477-5999 to have an application mailed. The registrar’s office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In-person absentee voting began at the registrar’s office Sept. 20 and will continue through Nov. 2. The registrar’s office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The deadline to apply for a mailed absentee ballot is Oct. 29, according to a news release from the City of Lynchburg.
