The registration deadline to vote in the March 3 Democratic primary is Feb. 10.
Specifically, applications by mail must be postmarked by Feb. 10, in-person applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 10, and online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10.
Anyone registering to vote must be a U.S. citizen; a Virginia resident; at least 18 as of Nov. 3, 2020; must not be registered and planning to vote in another state; must have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony; and must have had capacity restored by the state if previously declared mentally incapacitated.
Because Virginia has open primaries, voters do not need to be registered Democrats to vote in the Democratic primary.
For more information, go online to vote.virginia.gov or call (800) 552-9745.
