The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5, 2019 general election in Virginia is Oct. 15. Options to register to vote or update voter registration information include by mail, in-person or online.
Any Virginian can check or update their registration name or address, or register for the first time online at: elections.virginia.gov/register.
To register to vote in Virginia applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Virginia, at least 18 years old by Election Day, have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony, have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated and not be registered and plan to vote in another state.
In addition to registering online, eligible Virginians may also register at their local voter registration office. Find additional information about your local voter registration office online at: elections.virginia.gov/VRO
Voter registration applications are available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.
For more information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs and more, visit the Department of Elections website at: vote.virginia.gov, send an email to: info@elections.virginia.gov, or call (800) 552-9745.
