NEW LONDON — For the last several years Delores Nash Hicks has been diligently and lovingly maintaining a now inactive cemetery in New London where her father and his family were buried.
The work had been a solo mission until Saturday when she had a little help from her friends.
For the first time ever, members of the Friends of New London organization, community members and a few Liberty University students came to the cemetery, located off Fowler Street near the historic New London area off U.S. 460, armed with trash bags, chainsaws, rakes and hedge shearers.
Around 20 of them worked from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery for the New London African American Methodist Church, but according to the chairman of the organization, Randy Litchenberger, the cemetery still is so grown over, more work will have to be done in the future to continue maintaining it.
Hicks, 75, said she felt honored to have her friends come help her with the restoration of the landscaping of the cemetery, which means so much to her.
She knows that there are no household names buried in the cemetery but appreciated there are still people who care about the cemetery’s preservation.
“I’m grateful the community has come together to landscape it once again,” she said. “As a child I used to walk in the cemetery and I tell people it was so pretty in the fall because all of the trees hadn’t grown up, and with the sun on the leaves, it was so pretty.”
She said having people come together to share her passion for preserving the area's history and keeping the property maintained where her loved ones are buried is a dream come true.
“I’ve lived long enough to see modernization change the landscape and I try to maintain some of the cemetery, but of course, you could say old age is stepping in,” she laughed.
She said no one has been buried in the cemetery since 1968 when her father was buried.
The one-acre cemetery is located a little more than 1,000 feet down the road from the church on Alum Springs Road, but Hicks said this was normal during the 1850s because the cemetery is near where the African-American community lived.
“This is all a part of our mission to preserve and interpret the history of New London,” he said. “We consider it all important. It’s all a part of a story.”
In 1852, Andrew Holt dedicated property on Alum Springs Road in New London to both free and enslaved blacks where he envisioned a church would stand for African Americans. Holt was a free man of color and baker who lived in the New London community.
In 1930, some 70 years after Holt died, an African American church, New London United Methodist, was built on the land.
Litchenberger said the date of the earliest grave in the cemetery is unknown, but it probably started out as a family cemetery that expanded to hold church members after land for the church was donated in 1852. He believes the cemetery might hold around 100 graves, many of which are unmarked.
There are a few dozen headstones with engravings but many are what Litchenberger calls “field stones”, which are unmarked stones sticking up out of the ground.
He hopes the organization can learn more about those buried in the cemetery through the cleanup.
He said there are some records of these people from death certificates, church records and family bibles but most of it comes from the oral history from surviving family members.
Work included setting some fallen over stones back upright, raking leaves, cutting fallen woods and trimming overgrown shrubbery and briars.
Brian Quinn, a student at Liberty University, said he enjoys volunteering in New London in his free time because he feels passionate about maintenance of historic properties.
“I want to help be a part of revitalizing [those] and really breaking into the community and getting the word out there for them,” he said.
He said it’s extremely important to main the cemetery not only because it’s historic but because of the connections it holds.
“So revitalizing it and trying to clean it up and let people know that it's here, it has a great connection to the community itself. And honestly it’s almost like a giving back in a way. And recognition of what was done in the past,” he said.
Donna Donald, a board member for Friends of New London and a history professor at Liberty University, said it was exciting to see so many people show up Saturday to help out.
“It's just a group of people who lived here and worked here,” she said of those buried. “We don't know what they did here, but they contributed to this community in some way. And we want their resting place to be treated with respect and dignity. It’s just one more connection with the past.”
She said the restoration of the African American church is at the top of the organization’s list right now and it is working to raise $15,000 to complete the work.
“It’s a vital piece of African American history in this community and if we can restore that property and make it known to the community, then we will have recovered Andrew Holt’s contribution.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.