Dozens of volunteers, including a handful of University of Lynchburg students, are gearing up to brave freezing temperatures on Thursday as part of a yearly effort to count the region’s homeless population.
The group of volunteers will hit the streets at 5 a.m. — nearly two-and-a-half hours before sunrise. With flashlights in hand, they will fan out across Lynchburg and the surrounding counties to search parks, abandoned buildings, bus stations and campgrounds for those experiencing homelessness.
When it is completed, the Point-in-Time Count, as it is known, will provide a snapshot of the region’s sheltered and unsheltered homeless population on a single night. The extensive survey will also give social workers a wealth of demographic data to pore over, according to Sarah Francis, a program associate for Miriam’s House, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting homelessness.
“We see the Point-in-Time Count as an opportunity — since we have extra volunteers — to just do a whole blitz,” Francis said. “We really want to know as much as we can. If you’re choosing to stay on the street or you’re unable to access shelter, why is that?”
In 2019, volunteers working with Miriam’s House identified 62 homeless households and 78 homeless individuals in Lynchburg and Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties — a 30% drop from the 90 homeless households and 112 homeless identified a year earlier.
Miriam’s House is part of the Central Virginia Continuum of Care, a network of local homeless-response providers which also includes Horizon Behavioral Health, the Community Action Network and Lynchburg City Schools.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates networks such as the Continuum of Care conduct a count of homeless residents at least once every two years. Locally, officials have begun that mandate by conducting two counts in the same year to compare figures from winter to summer months.
The count is a crucial element for local organizations working to reduce homelessness, since it determines the amount of funding they receive from the federal government.
The findings also help influence the work local organizations do to limit homelessness. In 2018, when the annual survey identified a significant homeless population of people under 25-years-old, Miriam’s House developed a program specifically focused on rehousing youths.
“Before two years ago, when we saw an uptick in youth, we really didn’t have any specific intervention targeted to youth,” Francis said.
HUD requires the count be held during late January when temperatures are normally at their most frigid. Cooler temperatures, it is believed, push homeless individuals to shelters, making it is easier to conduct a count.
Officials at local homeless shelters will electronically report the number of people who spend tonight at their facilities to the continuum while the team of volunteers will spend about three hours searching for people who spend the night unsheltered.
Other organizations, including Lynchburg Daily Bread, a nonprofit that serves free lunch to those in need, will help identify homeless individuals.
Noël Henderson, a volunteer coordinator for Daily Bread, estimated the nonprofit serves more than 100 people a day, including about three to five homeless individuals.
“We’re high on the list of people who will see this population and we look to help wherever we can because we get so much help from the community,” she said.
Students enrolled at the Bonner Leader Program at the University of Lynchburg, a community service-based, work-study program, will take part in Thursday’s count for the first time in two years.
At a training session Tuesday, the students learned how to conduct the survey, including how to properly interview homeless individuals.
Hope Van Derlinde, a junior who has worked with Miriam’s House in the past, already has her winter coat picked out for the early-morning start. Despite the icy forecast, Van Derlinde is eager to get hands-on experience in a field she is passionate about.
“I see this as a really good opportunity to get out in the community and give [Miriam’s House] the data that they need,” she said.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
Look at the trash!! Homeless are destroying our environment!!
