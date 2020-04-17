Virginia's jail population down 17% since March 1, Northam administration says

The Northam administration announced that Virginia’s cumulative jail population had dropped to 24,000 as of April 7, down 17% since March 1.
Since late February, according to the administration, the number of new commitments to local and regional jails has decreased from approximately 10,000 during a two-week period to just over 4,000.
The Northam administration has been working with local criminal justice officials around the state to relieve the impact of COVID-19 on jail populations, recommending they use steps such as sentence modifications, use of summonses rather than arrests and use of electronic monitoring at home, rather than confinement.
“We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, which has required us to work collaboratively to develop unique solutions,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement.
“Criminal justice stakeholders across the commonwealth are using the tools available to them to decrease our jail population and address this crisis responsibly, humanely, and deliberatively.”
The ACLU of Virginia has called for the quick release of any jail or prison inmate who does not pose “a demonstrable, imminent threat of bodily harm to others,” in light of the threat posed behind bars by COVID-19.
Lawsuit seeks to stop Virginia from enforcing witness requirement for absentee voting during pandemic
A federal lawsuit filed Friday looks to challenge Virginia's witness requirement for absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg, by the American Civil Liberties Union and League of Women Voters asks the court to stop Virginia from enforcing the requirement during the pandemic and to have localities count "otherwise validly cast absentee ballots that are missing a witness signature for Virginia’s primary and general elections in 2020."
Eden Heilman, the legal director at the ACLU of Virginia, said that if the requirement stands, "tens of thousands" of voters in the state won't be able to abide by social distancing guidelines and still vote absentee.
“The governor and Virginia election officials can and must adapt voting policies to preserve our democracy and keep everyone safe," Heilman said.
Virginia law requires voters who send in an absentee ballot by mail to open the envelope containing the ballot in front of another person, fill out the ballot and have the other person sign the outside of the envelope before it's mailed back.
According to the lawsuit, Virginia is one of 11 states with such a requirement.
"The witness requirement is not worth this massive disenfranchisement of Virginia voters and its disproportionate harm to elderly voters, African American voters, and voters with disabilities," the lawsuit says. "While election integrity is an important interest, the witness requirement does very little if anything — and it is certainly not narrowly tailored — to serve this interest in light of the many other provisions of Virginia law that safeguard absentee voting and penalize those who abuse the process."
A spokeswoman for Attorney General Mark Herring did not immediately return a request for comment. Neither did the Virginia Department of Elections.
The suit names the Virginia Board of Elections and Chris Piper, the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections.
Gov. Ralph Northam has pushed the June 9 primary to June 23 and is recommending that local elections scheduled for May be put off until November, something the legislature will vote up or down next week. Democrats in the state called for universal vote-by-mail in which virtually all voters would cast ballots from home in those elections.
Virginia port closes cargo terminal as shipping volume drops
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The Port of Virginia will soon close a cargo terminal as shipping volume decreases amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced.
The Portsmouth Marine Terminal will close effective May 4, The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday. Ships that usually call to the port, which sits along the Elizabeth River, will instead be moved to two nearby container terminals, officials said.
Port leaders cited data from Alphaliner that indicated container ship operators have idled a record percentage of their capacity in the last month. Other records showed that in March, cargo entering the Virginia port dropped about 9% compared to the same time in 2019, according to the newspaper.
Shipping lines have also removed some vessels from routes that regularly stop at East Coast ports, and more removals were expected through August, The Pilot said.
Spokesman Joe Harris told the newspaper he was not sure how many workers the closure would affect, but employees at the Portsmouth terminal would be reassigned to other container terminals.
The terminal can be reopened if needed, Harris said.
Number of Virginia COVID-19 cases rises more than 600 to 7,491
The number of Virginia cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose 602 to 7,491, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.
That marks the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases and brings the statewide total to about five times what it was on April 1 — 1,484.
VDH said 48,997 people have been tested, 1,221 have been hospitalized and 231 have died. The number of deaths increased 23 from the 208 reported Thursday.
The state health department reported Friday there were 78 cases in the Central Virginia Health District, with 38 of those cases in Lynchburg, 17 in Bedford County, 9 in Campbell County, 10 in Amherst County and seven in Appomattox County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, had reported five cases.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by local health districts.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there are 1,308 people who are confirmed positive COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized or are hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are pending.
The association says 1,110 people have been hospitalized and discharged.
More details on the cases are available on the VDH website.
