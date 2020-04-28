Virginia has 13,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday. That's an increase of 758 confirmed cases since Monday.
The commonwealth also has 545 probable cases, for a total of 14,339 confirmed and probable cases. Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Virginia has seen 487 confirmed deaths in connection with the virus, and five probable deaths.
The health department said 82,753 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,165 hospitalizations.
The health department reported Tuesday there were 113 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 51 in Lynchburg, 25 in Bedford County, 17 in Appomattox County, 11 in Campbell County and 9 in Amherst County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported seven cases.
The numbers in those six localities were unchanged from Monday.
Previously, the state health department was reporting two deaths in the region: one in Lynchburg, and one in Amherst County. Now, it no longer reports a death in Amherst County. The reason for the change is unclear, but health officials have said that, in general, numbers can decrease due corrections to erroneous data, such as updating an outdated address for a patient.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities — Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County — don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
