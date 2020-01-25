A resentencing from the 1998 murder of a Bedford County teen held up after being challenged in the Virginia Supreme Court.
Randy Dwayne Ross, 37, was originally sentenced to two life terms at the age of 17 for the murder of Jamelle Poindexter.
Poindexter, 17, was left on the side of Montvale Road with several gunshot wounds after giving a ride to Ross and Ross’ then-girlfriend, Keirstin Davis. The two admitted to shooting Poindexter, taking several of his possessions and then driving off in his car, leaving his body covered with debris.
Ross pleaded guilty to capital murder in order to dodge the death penalty and Davis pleaded to lesser charges for a 63-year sentence. But a 2012 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding life sentences for juveniles brought Ross back to court for resentencing.
The ruling determined mandatory life sentences for juveniles without possibility of parole are unconstitutional, and applies retroactively to cases before 2012.
Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike, who presided over the case in the ‘90s, resentenced Ross to 99 years in prison. Poindexter’s parents and others familiar with Ross’ juvenile record testified in a June 2017 hearing and Ross apologized for the shooting in a written statement, asking the court to give him a second chance.
Arguing that his new sentence still effectively violated the prohibition of a life sentence without parole, Ross appealed all the way up to the Virginia Supreme Court, which released an opinion on the case last week.
The Virginia Court of Appeals found that the 99-year sentence withstood legal tests in its November 2018 opinion on the case. Appellate judges decided Ross was able to present evidence at his resentencing of “his youth and immaturity” at the time of the murder in order to argue for a lesser sentence — something the newer case law requires the court to hear.
Glenn Berger, who represents Ross, argued before the appellate court that part of the case law applied to his client’s case was “bad law” that Virginia hasn’t had the chance to correct, according to a recording of the proceedings. Berger said even a discretionary life sentence — rather than a mandatory one — “runs afoul of treating juveniles differently.”
Berger didn't respond to a request for comment from The News & Advance.
Ross will be eligible for geriatric parole at the age of 60 under state law, but he argued that isn’t a meaningful opportunity for release. The appellate court disagreed, as did the Virginia Supreme Court.
