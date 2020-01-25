Janice Underwood, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Commonwealth of Virginia, urged Lynchburg residents Saturday to have difficult conversations about the influence of race in American life.
“Don’t underestimate the power of conversation. Openly talk about race and racism,” Underwood said. “Racism is the adult disease that we ask our children to spread. It is truly a weapon of mass destruction that no one wants to talk about. So, we must learn from our past.”
Underwood, the first person to hold a cabinet-level position focused on equity in any state government, gave the keynote address at the 6th Annual Race, Poverty & Social Justice Conference at the University of Lynchburg.
The conference, which was sponsored by Many Voices, One Community, featured a series of workshops aimed at tackling a wide range of inequality issues.
“Our goal for the conference has been — and continues to be — to equip people from various walks of life and professions with skills and information to be better advocates for change,” conference chair Leslie King said. “Ultimately, I see the conference as a way to spark change and to hopefully increase awareness.”
As in previous years, the conference was organized by a team of volunteers and sponsored by the University of Lynchburg and the YWCA of Central Virginia. Tickets were $35 for the general public while college students were granted free admission.
Over the course of two days, local educators and activists led more than 20 workshops and covered issues ranging from social justice in public schools to equality in the criminal justice system. The speakers came from a variety of backgrounds — a crucial element of the annual event, according to King.
“The conference gives an opportunity for underrepresented groups to share their experiences in ways they are not normally able to,” King said.
In a lecture entitled “Redlining in Lynchburg,” John Abell, a professor of economics at Randolph College, traced the history of largely black Lynchburg neighborhoods which were denied government-backed homeownership loans during the Great Depression.
Using U.S. Census Bureau data, Abell argued that redlining led to a “hollowing out” of the city’s urban core and prevented a generation of black residents from experiencing economic advancement.
“If you’ve not been able to buy that home then you’ve missed out on all that wealth,” he said.
The impacts of redlining are still with us and can be seen today in neighborhoods that were once marginalized, he said.
For instance, homes in Boonsboro — an overwhelmingly white neighborhood where loans flowed freely — are worth an average of $200,000 more than homes in the city’s urban core where loans were denied. Similarly, white households in Boonsboro have a median income of more than three times that of black families who live in the urban core, according to Abell.
Other workshops explored the cultural importance of hip-hop in the black community, the challenges faced by queer people of color and the intersection of social justice with climate change.
Aqura Nicholson was one of the more than 100 people who attended Saturday’s conference. After participating in a workshop dedicated to the oral history of the civil rights movement, Nicholson said she was struck by how important it was to record the stories of trailblazers so the next generation can celebrate their accomplishments.
“I am a black woman engineer and I’m always the only one in the room,” Nicholson said. “I know that black women are needed in engineering roles and I know the power of images. If a young black girl sees me then they’ll automatically think, ‘I can do this.’ So, it's up to me to be a good role model for them.”
