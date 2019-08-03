By Peter Coutu
The Virginian-Pilot
WAVERLY
On a cloudy day, Rebecca Wilson strolled along a sandy path at a nature preserve brimming with young longleaf pine — a peculiar tree with long green needles and a taste for fire.
Reaching up to the middle of one, she pulled down a branch and spread some needles. She was eager to show off something special: A handful of purple buds popping up.
These male flowers, she said, are called catkins, which produce large amounts of pollen. It’s a sign the state could once again see new native, cone-bearing pines in the coming years.
“It’s impossible not to fall in love with longleaf,” she said at Chub Sandhill, an agriculture-field-turned-rare-plant paradise teeming with the trees.
“They’re just a really cool tree. They do so many cool things. They look cool. They grow in cool places. They have cool plants underneath. They have cool birds in them.”
It is clear even after two decades working on the preserve in Sussex County, the state’s longleaf recovery specialist still is enamored with the historic tree.
Integral to Virginia’s history, the pine once dominated most of the region.
For decades, though, the longleaf has been struggling to survive in an environment no longer suited for it. The pine, which thrives under regular burn cycles, stopped getting the necessary fire treatment when earlier residents started extinguishing the blazes that would have killed off competition. And timber companies harvested the longleaf until the tree largely vanished.
At the turn of the century, fewer than 200 such mature conifers remained in Virginia.
In turn, the population of red-cockaded woodpeckers plummeted with the loss of that habitat. Now federally endangered, one could just about count the remaining birds in the state on two hands.
But a group of conservationists from multiple agencies are on a mission to save the state’s so-called “Founding Forest” and with it, the state’s most scarce bird.
When Christopher Newport, the namesake of the city of Newport News, first landed on Cape Henry in 1607, some say he could have traveled into eastern Texas and never lost sight of the longleaf pine, which can live for about 400 years.
It thrives in a southern pine savanna — a sandy, dry environment that frequently burns. It’s more grassland than a forest. Looking up, the canopy blocks little of the sky.
The habitat supports a diverse suite of wildlife. One of the iconic species is the red-cockaded woodpecker, a black-and-white bird named for the male’s flash of red feathers.
They’re one of the few woodpeckers that nest in live trees, making longleaf pines a perfect match. When the conifers reach maturity, they are more susceptible to infection from red heart fungus, which decays the heartwood of living pines. That makes it an ideal feeding ground for woodpeckers, which excavate the cavities in live trees.
In Virginia alone, estimates show there were about 1 million acres of the evergreen at the time of European settlement. The red-cockaded woodpecker was the most common bird of its kind in the region, experts said.
And the tree was useful — perhaps too much.
In Hampton Roads, it helped build the region into what it is possibly best known for today: a Navy powerhouse. Filled with resin and perfect for ship’s masts, the tree provided materials for the shipping industry. The sap was made into pitch that could coat ships. The timber was easy to harvest at virtually any time of the year.
“Industries developed around removing that tree,” said Wilson, a regional supervisor for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. “It’s the tree that built Tidewater.”
And with the growth of big cities in New England, many of the factories in the region were built with timber that came from longleafs in Virginia because they were monster, straight trees that could yield huge beams, Wilson said. It can reach 130 feet in height.
“These things produced lumber that is largely unparalleled,” said Sam Lindblom, a fire manager with The Nature Conservancy, an independent nonprofit. “There are some white oaks in places that can compare, but there are almost no other species that are quite as durable or as easy to deal with as longleaf pine in its full glory.”
Beyond its significant value, two other major factors led to its rapid decline. Settlers started extinguishing the fires needed for it to thrive, leading to less land where it could grow. And there was no regulation for keeping livestock. Hogs would roam free and eat longleaf pines when they were young as the “big starchy roots were a goldmine” for the animals, Lindblom said.
Experts likened the tree’s story to that of the bison. Once viewed as limitless, both were harvested at an unsustainable rate. Wilson, who is a 13th generation Virginian, mused that her family probably contributed to the decline.
Within a couple of hundred years, early Americans wiped out its population essentially to Texas.
Virginia was the worst of the bunch.
“We were down to about 200 [mature] individual trees. Not even acres — trees,” said Bobby Clontz, southeast Virginia land steward for The Nature Conservancy. “Those were concentrated in just a couple of areas” — mainly around western Suffolk.
And as it disappeared, so did its live-in woodpecker, always lagging behind. In 1950, the bird nested in 20 sites. Two decades later, that dwindled to seven.
“It was sheer loss of habitat,” Lindblom said.
By 2002, roughly a dozen woodpeckers remained.
Today, longleaf pine still exists down to Texas. But instead of stretching across large swaths of land, it pops up in patches.
The conservation effort for Virginia’s longleafs — often mistaken for the similar-in-appearance loblolly pine — started to heat up after a Department of Forestry study revealed a concerning fact: Over centuries, pines in different parts of the range evolved with different genetics.
If seeds from an Alabama longleaf are planted in Virginia, they will sprout to be weaker, smaller and won’t reproduce well, the study found.
Researchers and conservationists worried: If Virginia’s longleaf disappeared, it would essentially be gone for good.
Near the turn of the century, an effort to save the pines began with agencies like the state departments of forestry, conservation and game as well as The Nature Conservancy. Each year, they collected tens of thousands of seeds from the remaining Virginia longleafs to plant later.
But the recovery effort really started with fire.
Wilson pulled her phone from her pocket and played a video of a recent burn: The flames torched many of the plants in the area, including young loblolly pine, but they rolled over the 2-year-old longleaf, its needles bright green among the charred earth. On the ground, the terminal bud, the primary growing point located at the top of the stem, is protected by the tree’s needles, which are full of moisture.
And then after a fire, the longleaf bolts up. It grows as much as 3 feet in a single year, Clontz said.
Lindblom cranes his head upward, demonstrating how the tree tries to get its “neck” above a certain height before the next blaze comes.
“Its strategy is to get from there to here as soon as humanly — or vegetatively — possible,” said Lindblom, The Nature Conservancy’s fire manager. “It’s like, ‘Hurry hurry hurry hurry hurry — ah, now I’m breathing easier.’”
Experts are not sure exactly why the fire sparks rapid growth — maybe it’s the additional nutrients or the heated soil. Either way, it’s the perfect time to grow because there is no fuel for the next fire, Clontz said.
For many, it seems like the love for longleaf stems from how the tree handles blazes.
“This tree can handle so much more — and thrive — in a really harsh setting,” Wilson said.
Twenty years ago, conservationists started applying fire to Piney Grove, a nature preserve a few miles south of Chub Sandhill that is owned by The Nature Conservancy, Lindblom said. Typically, they plan burns two years after the seedling has been planted. Driving through the habitat in Clontz’s white pickup, it’s easy to see the evidence of past fires in the burnt trunks among the many trees.
The fire process starts with studying the ecology of the place. For a pine savanna, they aim to burn it every two to five years — what they call a frequent fire regimen.