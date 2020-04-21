The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 9,451 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 — an increase of 461 from the 8,990 reported Monday — and 321 people have died of the virus.
The VDH also started reporting probable cases of COVID-19 on its website, saying there are 179 probable cases in Virgina.
The 321 confirmed deaths reported by VDH is an increase of 21 from the 300 reported Monday. VDH says there are another three probable deaths from the virus.
The VDH also said that 58,354 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,581 have been hospitalized.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include all cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The state health department reported Monday there were 89 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 43 in Lynchburg, 19 in Bedford County, 10 in Campbell County, 10 in Amherst County and seven in Appomattox County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, had reported six cases.
New as of Tuesday, the health department is publicly reporting hospitalizations and deaths per locality. The VDH reports there has been one death each from Lynchburg and Amherst County.
