The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state has 31,140 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 752 over the 30,388 reported Sunday.
The 31,140 cases include 29,591 confirmed cases and 1,549 probable cases. Also, there are 1,014 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 980 confirmed and 34 probable. That's an increase of 5 from the 1,009 reported Sunday.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The state health department reported Monday there were 178 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 74 in Lynchburg, 41 in Bedford County, 25 in Appomattox County, 25 in Amherst County and 13 in Campbell County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported 12 cases.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 7,843 and 284 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases.
VDH said there are 306 outbreaks in the state, 182 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 595 of the state's 1,014 deaths attributed to the virus.
VDH data broke down statewide cases by age group:
- 0-9; 680 cases; 2.2%
- 10-19; 1,368 cases; 4.4%
- 20-29; 4,535 cases; 14.6%
- 30-39; 5,322 cases; 18.2%
- 40-49; 5,768 cases; 18.6%
- 50-59; 5,241 cases; 16.9%
- 60-69; 3,622 cases; 11.7%
- 70-79; 1,939 cases; 6.3%
- 80+; 2,200 cases; 7.1%
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
More than 4,000 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 in Virginia and discharged.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 27 health systems and 110 hospitals, reported Monday that 4,107 people who tested positive for the virus and hospitalized have been discharged. A total of 1,502 people remain hospitalized, according to VHHA.
Of the 1,502 people hospitalized, 361 are in the intensive care unit and 194 are currently on a ventilator, the association reported.
Roughly 80% of hospitals' ventilators remain unused, according to VHHA, with 629 of 2,933 in use.
The hospitals have 4,389 beds available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.