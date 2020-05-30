The Virginia Department of Health on Saturday began including ZIP code information in publicly released COVID-19 testing encounter data for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The new approach will allow the department to release more accurate testing figures for local health districts across the state, according to a news release issued Thursday.
In the past, testing results reported with incomplete geographical information to the health department were not assigned to local health district counts.
According to the release, if a test record is missing a patient address ZIP code, the ordering provider’s ZIP Code will be used. If neither ZIP Code for the patient or ordering provider is available, the testing laboratory’s ZIP Code will be used.
On Saturday, the new reporting method increased the testing count for the Central Virginia Health District by 119, putting the total figure at 6,235 completed tests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.