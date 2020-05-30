Coronavirus molecule image

The Virginia Department of Health on Saturday began including ZIP code information in publicly released COVID-19 testing encounter data for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The new approach will allow the department to release more accurate testing figures for local health districts across the state, according to a news release issued Thursday.

In the past, testing results reported with incomplete geographical information to the health department were not assigned to local health district counts.

According to the release, if a test record is missing a patient address ZIP code, the ordering provider’s ZIP Code will be used. If neither ZIP Code for the patient or ordering provider is available, the testing laboratory’s ZIP Code will be used.

On Saturday, the new reporting method increased the testing count for the Central Virginia Health District by 119, putting the total figure at 6,235 completed tests.

