Virginia COVID-19 cases up to 2,407

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 2,407 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 395 cases from the 2,012 reported Friday.
The VDH also said that 21,552 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 390 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 52 deaths — an increase of 6 since Friday.
There are confirmed cases in residents of 108 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Locally, the number are cases as of Saturday were as follows:
- Lynchburg: 10
- Amherst County: 6
- Appomattox County: 0
- Bedford County: 4
- Campbell County: 2
- Nelson County: 2
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
