Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR FIRE WEATHER...

WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT HIGHER RATES OF SPREAD FOR
WILDLAND FIRES TODAY.

THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY NORTHWEST
WINDS WILL RESULT IN EXCELLENT DRYING CONDITIONS TODAY. IN SPITE
OF RECENT RAINFALL, SURFACE CONDITIONS WILL DRY QUICKLY.
WOODLAND FUELS, SUCH AS LEAF LITTER AND PINE NEEDLE CAST WILL BE
MOST RECEPTIVE TO FIRE SPREAD.

A VERY DRY AIRMASS RESIDES OVER THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION. THIS
WILL RESULT IN CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY DURING THE AFTERNOON, WITH
HUMIDITY MINIMUMS DIPPING UNDER 20 PERCENT.  THE LOW HUMIDITY
COUPLED WITH GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE PIEDMONT WHERE
TEMPERATURES WILL BE THE WARMEST.

OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.

Virginia COVID-19 cases top 2,000

Virginia coronavirus map - 04/03/2020

This graphic from the Virginia Department of Health's website, published April 1, 2020, shows the distribution of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, around the commonwealth.

The number of cases in Virginia of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has passed 2,000.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 2,012 cases in the commonwealth.

VDH said 19,005 people have been tested, 312 have been hospitalized and 46 have died.

The total number of cases rose 18% since Thursday while the number of deaths increased by five.

Locally, Lynchburg has nine cases, Amherst County has six, Bedford County has three, and Campbell and Nelson counties each have two, for a total of 22. Appomattox County has zero.

The number of local cases remains unchanged since Thursday.

