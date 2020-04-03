Virginia COVID-19 cases top 2,000

The number of cases in Virginia of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has passed 2,000.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 2,012 cases in the commonwealth.

VDH said 19,005 people have been tested, 312 have been hospitalized and 46 have died.

The total number of cases rose 18% since Thursday while the number of deaths increased by five.

Locally, Lynchburg has nine cases, Amherst County has six, Bedford County has three, and Campbell and Nelson counties each have two, for a total of 22. Appomattox County has zero.

The number of local cases remains unchanged since Thursday.

