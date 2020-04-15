Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 6,500, with 195 deaths

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus molecule image

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 195 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus. Also, 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 41 deaths from the 154 reported on Tuesday, and confirmed cases increased by 329 from 6,171.

The VDH also said that 44,169 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,048 have been hospitalized

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Locally, there were 78 cases in the Central Virginia Health District on Tuesday, with 34 of those cases in Lynchburg, 16 in Bedford County, 11 in Campbell County, 10 in Amherst County and seven in Appomattox County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, had reported five cases.

Liberty University student sues school, demands refunds after coronavirus pandemic shutters much of campus
Majority of Virginia's coronavirus outbreaks are in long-term care facilities
Lynchburg police officer tests positive for COVID-19; Va. cases top 6,000
New UVA research projects possible August peak for COVID-19, says social distancing is working

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News